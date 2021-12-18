Check out the latest news from the Ball Market this Friday, December 17th
Alisson, from Grêmio, was offered to Santos, but discarded due to salary – Photo: LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA
River Plate was interested in striker Rigoni, but negotiations did not progress – Photo: Rubens Chiri/SPFC
According to the newspaper “O Dia”, Vasco is negotiating with Santos for the loan of striker Raniel. (Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC)
Botafogo is interested in midfielder Chico, who has a contract with Juventude until the end of 2021. (Photo: Publicity/Fernando Alves)
Speculated at Corinthians, Diego Costa may be leaving Atlético-MG. The striker has once again attracted the attention of Europe, and, according to the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Cádiz and Elche, clubs that currently compete for the elite of Spanish football, have shown interest in hiring the athlete. (Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético)
Grêmio is negotiating the hiring of goalkeeper Fernando Miguel, according to Rádio Grenal. The player, who has a contract with Vasco until the end of next year, was on loan at Atlético-GO for the 2021 season dispute. (Photo: Bruno Corsino ACG)
Full-back Lucas Piton can leave Corinthians. The player has aroused the interest of clubs abroad and, according to a survey by Gazeta Esportiva, Timão is already waiting for an official proposal. (Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency)
Vasco announced the hiring of defensive midfielder Yuri Lara, from CSA, leader in disarming in Serie B in 2021. The player signed a contract with the Rio de Janeiro club until the end of 2022. (Photo: Divulgation/Instagram)
Inter Milan announced this Friday the contract termination with midfielder Christian Eriksen. In the Euro Cup, the athlete suffered a cardiac arrest and, as a result, had a defibrillator implanted in his chest. However, the use of the device prevents the player from playing in Italian football. (Photo: LARS BARON / POOL / AFP)
Desired by Corinthians, Cavani has already hit Barcelona according to Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports. Reserve at Manchester United, the striker would arrive to replace Sergio Aguero, who announced his retirement last Wednesday due to heart problems. (Photo: Disclosure / Manchester United)
This Friday, Botafogo sent a proposal to Mirassol to permanently hire midfielder Luís Oyama, but the values did not please the São Paulo club. (Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo)
Flamengo defined the Portuguese Paulo Sousa as a priority to assume command of the team. The coach was encouraged by the possibility of running the club. Other names like Rui Vitória, Paulo Fonseca and Carlos Carvalhal are also on the agenda of cariocas. (Photo: FRANCISCO LEONG/AFP)
Vasco announced the hiring of goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, 33, who was at the CSA (Photo: Reproduction)
São Paulo is studying the hiring of midfielder Fernando Sobral, from Ceará (Photo: Divulgação/Ceará)
Botafogo made a proposal for midfielder Luís Oyama, but the values did not convince Mirassol (Photo: Divulgation/Vítor Silva)
Chapecoense announced the hiring of five players, who signed until November 2022. They are: goalkeeper Matheus Cabral, defensive midfielders Marcelo Santos e Sousa, midfielder Marcelo Freitas and striker Caio Rangel (Photo: Reproduction/Chapecoense)
Atlético-GO hired defensive midfielder Edson and forward Dellatorre (Photo: Reproduction/Atlético-GO)
According to the Portuguese newspaper Record, coach Jorge Jesus, from Benfica, will define his future after December (Photo: Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP)
Benítez said goodbye to São Paulo through his social networks. The player was on loan from Independiente, from Argentina, until the end of 2021 (Photo: Divulgation/Rubens Chiri)
Ponte Preta announced, this Friday, the hiring of defensive midfielder Moisés Ribeiro, who has defended Chapecoense since 2016. (Photo: Márcio Cunha /ACF)
