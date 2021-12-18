Check out the results of Quina 5733 and Lotofácil 2400 this Friday (12/17)

On this night, Caixa Econômica Federal drew four lotteries: Quina’s 5733 contests; the 2400 of Lotofácil; the 2250 from Lotomania and the 183 from the Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$3.3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 04-12-24-30-56.
lottomania

With an estimated prize of R$ 4.4 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 00-04-05-08-23-24-31-32-33-34-35-38-43-48-58-63-74-84-85-96.
lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 8.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 02-03-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-20-21-23-25.
super seven

With an expected prize of BRL 2.8 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 6
Column 2: 5
Column 3: 8
Column 4: 0
Column 5: 7
Column 6: 3
Column 7: 9

