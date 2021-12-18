Check out the winners of the eSports Brazil 2021 Award

The awards ceremony of eSports Brazil 2021 Award happened this Thursday (16). The fifth edition of the award was presented by Barbara Rabbit and Nyvi Stephan, who delivered trophies for 21 of the 22 categories. Only the “Craque da Galera” category had different presenters – the stage was taken by fatx and CamilotaXP.
The highlights of the night were the awards for Best Streamer and Personality of the Year, which were won by gauls and cashir. THE Rainbow Six: Siege was voted game of the year and Psycho, in addition to being best player, was Athlete of the Year, while daiki, athlete of VALUE gives Gamelanders Purple, took the two female categories that debuted in this edition.
The night was also marked by musical performances by great artists and several PeB tributes – one even went to the brTT, which recently announced a career break and has already won the award in previous editions.
Check out the winners:
VALORANT’s Best Athlete
Best Athlete in DotA 2
Best Fighting Games Athlete
- Konqueror (Mortal Kombat)
- HorusPaulin (Street Fighter)
- Umlaut (Guilty Gear)
Best Athlete in Mobile Games
- Rail (PUBG Mobile)
- LucasXGamer (Clash Royale)
- Carlito (League of Legends: Wild Rift)
Best Card Game Athlete
- PVDDR (Magic: The Gathering)
- Fled (Hearthstone)
- Nayara Sylvestre (Hearthstone)
Best Virtual Soccer Athlete
- PHzin (FIFA)
- Paulo Neto (FIFA)
- Pedro Resende (FIFA)
Rainbow Six’s Best Athlete: Siege
Battle Royale’s Best Athlete
- sparkingg (PUBG)
- ninexT (Call of Duty: Warzone)
- Seeyun (Fortnite)
Best Athlete in Other Sports
- SillyFangirl (osu!)
- Caiotg1 (Rocket League)
- Igor Fraga (Gran Turismo)
Best CS:GO Athlete
League of Legends Best Athlete
best caster
- Babi Michelatto
- BiDa
- Schaeppi
best game
- CS:GO
- Free Fire
- League of Legends
- Rainbow Six: Siege
- VALUE
Athlete Breakthrough
- Fntzy (Rainbow Six: Siege)
- Syaz (Free Fire)
- Jean Mago (League of Legends)
Best Streamer
- Bahia
- cashir
- Wax
- wildcard
- gauls
Female Breakthrough Athlete
- Liz (League of Legends)
- Daiki (VALORANT)
- isaa (VALORANT)
Best Female Athlete
- bizinha (CS:GO)
- Daiki (VALORANT)
- isaa (VALORANT)
Best Free Fire Athlete
Personality of the Year
best organization
- Flow
- FURY
- LOUD
- paiN Gaming
- RED Canids Kalunga
Crack of the Guys
- Fallen
- nobru
- Robot
- Syaz
- will
Athlete of the Year
- ninexT
- PVDDR
- kcerato
- Lelis
- Konqueror
- Mts007
- PHzin
- aegis
- rail
- Silly Fangirl
- Psycho
- sacy