Check out this Friday’s 5 biggest highs and lows – Money Times

THE Ibovespa (IBOV) closed down 0.98%, at 107 thousand points. The decline was in line with the negative performance of European and US stocks, with investors wary of Ômicron and still digesting central bank decisions.
The positive highlight of the day was the actions of the BRF (BRFS3) which soared 6.57% after the company announced a capital increase proposal, with the potential to raise R$ 6.6 billion, through the issuance of 325 million new common shares. At the other end, the actions of the Yduqs (YDUQ3) retreated 6.13%.
See the highs and lows of the day:
|Company
|ticker
|Variation
|BRF
|BRFS3
|6.57%
|brMalls
|BRML3
|5.40%
|Magazine Luiza
|MGLU3
|4.22%
|Natura
|NTCO3
|4.02%
|Marfrig
|MRFG3
|3.84%
|B3
|BBAS3
|-3.82%
|finds
|RENT3
|-5.32%
|locamerica
|LCAM3
|-5.42%
|Interbank
|BIDI4
|-5.77%
|Yduqs
|YDUQ3
|-6.13%
Warning
The data released in this news are preliminary and are subject to changes in the After-Market of the B3 (B3SA3) which closes at 6:30 pm. To read the final data, wait for the final news from Ibovespa.