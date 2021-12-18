Check out this Friday’s 5 biggest highs and lows – Money Times

THE Ibovespa (IBOV) closed down 0.98%, at 107 thousand points. The decline was in line with the negative performance of European and US stocks, with investors wary of Ômicron and still digesting central bank decisions.

The positive highlight of the day was the actions of the BRF (BRFS3) which soared 6.57% after the company announced a capital increase proposal, with the potential to raise R$ 6.6 billion, through the issuance of 325 million new common shares. At the other end, the actions of the Yduqs (YDUQ3) retreated 6.13%.

See the highs and lows of the day:

Company ticker Variation BRF BRFS3 6.57% brMalls BRML3 5.40% Magazine Luiza MGLU3 4.22% Natura NTCO3 4.02% Marfrig MRFG3 3.84% B3 BBAS3 -3.82% finds RENT3 -5.32% locamerica LCAM3 -5.42% Interbank BIDI4 -5.77% Yduqs YDUQ3 -6.13%

Warning

The data released in this news are preliminary and are subject to changes in the After-Market of the B3 (B3SA3) which closes at 6:30 pm. To read the final data, wait for the final news from Ibovespa.