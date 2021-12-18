Check the minimum and recommended requirements of Dying Light 2 on PC

The press site of Techland revealed last Thursday (16) the minimum and recommended requirements for Dying Light 2 on the PC.

The requirements are also divided by the presence (or not) of ray tracing, which changes some specifications.

Check it out below:

Minimum requirements (without Ray Tracing)

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560 (4GB VRAM)

Storage: 60GB HDD

Recommended requirements (without Ray Tracing)

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB

Storage: 60GB SSD

Minimum requirements (with Ray Tracing)

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB

Storage: 60GB SSD

Recommended requirements (with Ray Tracing)

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Memory: 16GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB

Storage: 60GB SSD

You can also check all the requirements (in English) in the image below.

The first Dying Light was released in January 2015, portraying a zombie apocalypse where the player needs to survive in an open world.

Already Dying Light 2 will be released on February 4, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.