Check the minimum and recommended requirements of Dying Light 2 on PC

The press site of Techland revealed last Thursday (16) the minimum and recommended requirements for Dying Light 2 on the PC.
The requirements are also divided by the presence (or not) of ray tracing, which changes some specifications.
Check it out below:
Minimum requirements (without Ray Tracing)
- OS: Windows 7
- Processor: Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X
- Memory: 8 GB
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560 (4GB VRAM)
- Storage: 60GB HDD
Recommended requirements (without Ray Tracing)
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory: 16GB
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB
- Storage: 60GB SSD
Minimum requirements (with Ray Tracing)
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory: 16GB
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB
- Storage: 60GB SSD
Recommended requirements (with Ray Tracing)
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Memory: 16GB
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB
- Storage: 60GB SSD
You can also check all the requirements (in English) in the image below.
The first Dying Light was released in January 2015, portraying a zombie apocalypse where the player needs to survive in an open world.
Already Dying Light 2 will be released on February 4, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.