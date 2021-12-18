Chile goes to the polls this Sunday after a campaign marked by accusations of fake news and even drug testing

Gabriel Boric and José Antonio Kast decide second round; candidate from the left even presented drug testing in response to public insinuations

Divided between the left and the far right, the Chile goes to the polls this Sunday, 19, to choose the next president of the country in a second round disputed between Gabriel Boric, 35-year-old deputy from the student movement, and José Antonio Kast, 55-year-old lawyer and former deputy. The international certainties are that the one who emerges victorious will make a government more out of the center than any other president since the end of the dictatorship in the country, which made the candidates, over the few days of the campaign, adopt a more moderate tone to try to attract voters. The latest Cadem poll of voting intentions carried out before the second round showed a tight contest, with 52% of valid votes for Boric and 48% for Kast, which signals a reduction in the advantage of the left candidate, who had 54% of intentions. under analysis made on the 26th of November.

While Boric has ex-president Michelle Bachelet at his side, who revealed last Tuesday, the 14th, his support for respecting human rights and the creation of a new constitution in the country, Kast is struggling to get rid of of the nostalgic image of the period of the military dictatorship, as he mentioned Pinochet more than once. Midway through the runoff campaign, he also had to make public statements to dispel his image of Nazism when the AP Agency released images of a record in the name of Kast’s father, Michael Kast, in the Nazi party in 1942, height of World War II . “Apart from a piece of paper, my whole family and I abhor the Nazis,” he said in an interview on local radio.

For specialists, Kast’s nod to Pinochet’s regime is one of the reasons that prevented his further advance in the polls. “Kast represents a very aggressive right wing. Throughout his campaign, he made many mentions of Pinochet’s authoritarian rule. This ends up moving the electorate away from him many times. Chile had a very perverse dictatorship. They even have a museum in the capital in memory of this and the years of the dictatorship are very present in their daily lives. If, on the one hand, we have that conservative movement that started in developed countries and is now located in South America, Brazil, Argentina with the election of Javier Milei, Kast pushes this movement away and ends up creating repulsion from possible voters who would not vote for Boric precisely with these mentions [a Pinochet]”, recalls the professor at the Federal University of São Paulo, Regiane Nitsch Bressan. Despite the controversies, the candidate has so far gathered the support of four parties on the right for his election: the Independent Democratic Union, the National Renewal and the Independent Democratic Regionalist Party.

Provocations and drug testing marked debates between opposites

One of the sticking points in the last presidential debate between the two candidates came as they debated the legalization of marijuana in the country. When Kast, who had insinuated in previous conversations that his competitor used drugs, said that both should submit a test to detect the use of illegal substances, the candidate on the left pulled out a document that would prove his suitability. “I knew you would talk about it again. I brought the result because I don’t want to be part of a show”, he declared. Boric also complained about a photo released by the country’s Republican Party deputy, Gonzalo de la Carrera, which would show him in a violent demonstration in Plaza Italia, the epicenter of pro-constituent protests in 2019. “There is candidate Boric, showing how reform Chile. #KastOuCommunismo”, said the parliamentarian. The image was actually a montage that used a cutout of a selfie taken in 2016 by him. In the days before the elections, both used social media to publicize their latest pledges and campaign acts. While Kast talked about strengthening the Ministry of Women and publicized interviews carried out with his daughter, Boric said that public education would be a priority for the government and called Kast a “Pinochetista” again.