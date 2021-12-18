”Chocolate candy dress”

Singer Claudia Leitte chose a brown dress from an armed model and drew attention when she appeared looking like a chocolate

The singer Claudia Leitte (41) impressed with yet another one of her very basic looks!

This Thursday, the 16th, the jury of the The Voice Brazil shared photos of the production made for the program and caught attention with the stylish look.

For the moment on Globo, Claudia Leitte chose a brown dress with a frame and joked about looking like a chocolate.

“Chocolate bonbon dress (with leitte!) for us to be thrilled with #TheVoiceBrasil starting NOW! Bora!”, she said.

In the comments, there was no lack of praise for the famous. “I loved”, he said Adriane Galisteu (48) who also caused with their looks in The Farm 13. “Cat”, admired Lore Improta (28).

Just recently, Claudia Leitte caught the eye when she appeared in cow pants and no bra.

See Claudia Leitte’s different look:

