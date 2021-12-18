Chris Noth: “Law and Order” actress Zoe Lister-Jones denounces star for set sexual harassment; know details

[Alerta Gatilho] After a report in The Hollywood Reporter magazine revealed two allegations of sexual abuse against Chris Noth, star of “Sex and the City”, the director and actress Zoe Lister-Jones also decided to expose a situation that she lived with the actor. This Thursday (16), in an Instagram post, she recalled embarrassing moments she spent with Noth and called him a “sexual predator”.

According to her, the release of the series “And Just Like That…” — the revival of “Sex and the City” — was what motivated the memories. According to the actress, a friend asked her how she felt about the death of Mr. Big, in the first episode of the production. “I felt relieved because I couldn’t separate the actor from the man and this man is a sexual predator”, he said.

“I hadn’t thought of this man for so many years, and yet there was a certain virility in my language that came from somewhere deep and buried.”, continued.

Next, Zoe, who has worked with Noth on a few occasions, detailed episodes in which she felt cornered by the star’s attitudes. In the publication, she said that she met him when, in her mid-twenties, she worked at a nightclub that belonged to him. On more than one occasion, according to the director, she witnessed the actor’s inappropriate behavior with one of his co-workers.

The same year she landed a role and starred with Noth in “Law & Order: Criminal Intent”: “He [Noth] was drunk on the recordings. During the scene where I was interrogating myself, I had a 650ml can of beer hidden under the table, and I drank between takes. During filming, he came very close to me from behind, sniffed my neck and whispered, ‘You smell good.’ I said nothing. My partner at the club didn’t say anything either. It’s very rare for women to say anything”, vented.

In her account, Zoe Lister-Jones stated that her experiences are “small” compared to those disclosed against the actor by THR. “My experiences are small compared to the reports of abuse that have been bravely shared today, but navigating experiences with sexual predation at any level is a burden every woman needs to carry. And, for the most part, there is no responsibility and no consequences”, he said.

Continues after Advertising

The actress and director also criticized Chris’ role in “Sex and the City”, as many women fantasized him as the “perfect man”. “Chris Noth capitalized on the fantasy that women believed Mr. Big represented. These fantasies often create environments in which emotional confusions thrive. Perhaps Big’s death is the communal pain we all must face in lamenting this fantasy, in releasing this masculine stereotype that we, as women, have been nurtured through popular culture.” concluded. Check out:

rape charges

Two women – who did not know each other – denounced cases in which the “Sex and the City” star had raped them in separate episodes, in 2004 and 2015. Zoe and Lily (fictitious names) reported their stories to the magazine separately, in different months and gave details of the cases that took place in Los Angeles and New York City.

Zoe – 2004

According to Zoe, when she was just 22, she had an entry-level position at one of the companies Chris Noth did business with. The actor reportedly got her phone number and left several “flirt” messages in her voicemail – recordings that even her boss had access to. Until, one day, she accepted an invitation to go to the pool in the artist’s apartment in West Hollywood.

Noth then gave Zoe a book to read while he made a call from her apartment. He asked the young woman to return to the publication when it was finished. It was then that she walked upstairs and was greeted with a kiss as she walked through the door. Zoe says she kissed Chris back, but soon mentioned that she would have to see her friend. It was at this point that things would have gotten complicated.

Chris allegedly “pulled Zoe against him, moved her toward the bed, took off her shorts and bikini bottoms, and started raping her from behind.” The victim claims to have yelled at him to stop. “It was very painful and I yelled ‘Stop!’ And he didn’t stop. I said, ‘Can you at least get a condom?’ And he laughed at me”, she mentioned.

After all, Zoe noticed there were blood marks on her shirt. She went back to her friend, didn’t tell her what had happened, but her friend noticed that there was something strange. Then, the young woman was taken to the hospital, when she assumed that she had been abused, she just did not reveal who the aggressor was. “I got stitches. Two policemen came. I wasn’t going to say who it was”, she said, sharing the fear that her testimony would not be believed or that she would end up being fired.

Continues after Advertising

Two years later, she went to a treatment center for rape victims – which the institution confirmed to the magazine. It took many months of therapy as she tried to burn that memory for years on end. However, more recently, she felt the need to reveal the alleged harassment.

Lily – 2015

Now 31, Lily remembers how she first met Chris Noth at 25, when she was working in the VIP area of ​​a club in New York. She gave the actor her number and eventually the two met for drinks at Il Cantinori restaurant. The young woman accompanied him to his apartment, until he would have forced her to give him oral sex. “He is older and looked older. He kept trying and trying and trying and I should have said a firmer ‘no’ and walked away. Then the next thing I saw, he had his pants down and was standing in front of me”, she detailed.

Lily recalled that Chris was married and had a child, but the actor didn’t mind, saying that marriage was “bullshit” and that “monogamy isn’t real.” She narrated what happened right after: “He was having sex with me on my back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened”. In the end, the young woman dressed and left. “I was feeling terrible. Totally violated. All my dreams of this star I loved for so many years were gone”, she narrated, in tears.

After the incident, Alex, Lily’s friend, told her that she should contact the police, but Lily refused and tried to minimize what had happened. According to Alex, Chris Noth had left a message telling the girl not to interpret the episode in the “wrong way”. Lily, on the other hand, claims that the star had only asked her not to reveal the story to her friends.

Continues after Advertising

The report had access to some of the messages exchanged between Lily and Noth in March and April 2015. According to THR, the young woman said she felt “slightly used” at the meeting, and would have started to give evasive answers while the artist insisted for a second date. She even accepted a dinner, but canceled some time later. According to the messages, they would never have met again.

Chris Noth Speaks Out and Denies Charges

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Mr. Big’s interpreter vehemently denied the claims. “The charges brought against me by individuals I knew years, even decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could be from thirty years or thirty days ago – not always means no – that’s a line I don’t cross.”, he pointed out.

The actor even mentioned that he supposedly had the consent of the women. “The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question the moment these stories surface. I’m not sure why they’re showing up now, but I know one thing: I didn’t harass these women”, he concluded.