City Hall of São Paulo confirms community transmission of the Ômicron variant in the capital – Health

The City of São Paulo identified three new cases of infection of the coronavirus through the micron this Friday, the 17th, and now considers that there is community transmission of the variant in capital. In all, there are already 13 positive diagnoses for the strain in the city.

According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), the variant was found in two women, aged 22 and 65, and in a man, aged 30. None of them reported recent travel abroad or contact with a traveler who had arrived from Brazil. outside. The cases were also unrelated to the 67-year-old patient, diagnosed with Ômicron exactly one week ago.

Also on Wednesday, SMS denied that there was community broadcasting of Ômicron in the capital, as the 10 cases identified so far were related to this 67-year-old patient, which was classified as a localized cluster”.

A day after and before the three cases announced this Friday, the mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) had already declared during a public event that there was “community broadcasting” of Ômicron in the capital. Questioned, both SMS and City Hall did not comment on the statement.

According to the SMS, all patients identified with the Ômicron variant in the city have mild symptoms.