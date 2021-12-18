City of Rio recorded 24 deaths from the flu virus in 2021 | Rio de Janeiro



Flu vaccination day at the Heitor Beltrão Municipal Health Post, in Tijuca – Cleber Mendes/O Dia Agency

Posted 17/12/2021 21:26 | Updated 12/17/2021 21:30

Rio – The municipality of Rio registered, until this Friday, 24 deaths in the year 2021 as a result of the flu (influenza), an epidemic that has consolidated in the Metropolitan Region in recent days. The data are from the Flu Surveillance Information System (SIVEP). In the entire state of Rio, this year, five deaths from H3N2 have already been registered, a subtype of the flu virus, in Rio de Janeiro. In 2020, one death caused by this subtype was reported and, in 2019, two deaths were reported.

The majority of severe cases of flu in 2021 were in people who were not immunized in the last campaign, according to records from Sivep-Influenza (Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System). This Friday, cariocas continued to go to the clinics to get the flu vaccine. Matheus Rodrigues, a 26-year-old delivery boy, went to the Heitor Brandão post, in Tijuca, in the North Zone of Rio, to be immunized. He said that his wife and children have also been vaccinated.

“I think it’s very important to get the vaccine for us to be protected. I’m an application delivery person, I deal directly with the public. So, for me, vaccination is of paramount importance. Since I was a child I vaccinate my son too, I try not to let it be late because it is very important for us to always be safe,” he said.

In addition to the vaccine, the City of Rio is trying to contain the influenza epidemic by expanding the care of cases – in recent weeks, UPAs and family clinics were overcrowded. Influenza-exclusive care centers were opened in the Complexo do Alemão Olympic Village and in the Barra Olympic Park. The Municipal Health Department states that it has opened a process for hiring 350 health professionals to strengthen the municipal assistance network.

flu epidemic

The Municipal Health Department already classifies the increase in Influenza A as an epidemic in Rio. Data from the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (SIVEP-Influenza) reinforce that the exponential increase in Influenza cases is out of the natural order – including the climate.

Adding up the last two winters, the season in which flu cases tend to increase, the city of Rio has registered 19 cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) caused by Influenza, the severe form of the disease. But only in November of this year, mid-late spring, the municipality registered 57 cases of SARS by Influenza.