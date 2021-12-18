City of Rio recorded 24 deaths from the flu virus in 2021 | Rio de Janeiro

Flu vaccination day at the Heitor Beltrão Municipal Health Post, in TijucaCleber Mendes/O Dia Agency
Posted 17/12/2021 21:26 | Updated 12/17/2021 21:30
“I think it’s very important to get the vaccine for us to be protected. I’m an application delivery person, I deal directly with the public. So, for me, vaccination is of paramount importance. Since I was a child I vaccinate my son too, I try not to let it be late because it is very important for us to always be safe,” he said.
In addition to the vaccine, the City of Rio is trying to contain the influenza epidemic by expanding the care of cases – in recent weeks, UPAs and family clinics were overcrowded. Influenza-exclusive care centers were opened in the Complexo do Alemão Olympic Village and in the Barra Olympic Park. The Municipal Health Department states that it has opened a process for hiring 350 health professionals to strengthen the municipal assistance network.
flu epidemic
The Municipal Health Department already classifies the increase in Influenza A as an epidemic in Rio. Data from the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (SIVEP-Influenza) reinforce that the exponential increase in Influenza cases is out of the natural order – including the climate.
Adding up the last two winters, the season in which flu cases tend to increase, the city of Rio has registered 19 cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) caused by Influenza, the severe form of the disease. But only in November of this year, mid-late spring, the municipality registered 57 cases of SARS by Influenza.