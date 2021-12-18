City of SP confirms community transmission of the omicron variant of Covid-19 | São Paulo

The City of São Paulo confirmed this Friday night (17th) the community transmission of the omicron variant of Covid-19 in the city.

Three new cases of omicron – two women (aged 22 and 65) and a man aged 30 – have been confirmed and are unrelated to the first recorded case of the variant in the country, in a 67-year-old patient. None of these three new cases had contact with other people from abroad.

Now, the capital has 13 identified of the new variant. All patients are being monitored by municipal health professionals and have mild symptoms, fulfilling quarantine at home.

On Thursday (16), the municipal secretary of Health of São Paulo, Edson Aparecido, said that the municipal administration is also investigating the participants of a party that a patient with the omicron variant of Covid-19 attended before discovering he had the disease.

According to the secretary, of the 90 monitored participants, 22 of them tested positive for Covid and are awaiting genetic sequencing to find out if it is the new variant.

“We did a first monitoring of nine people who had contact with that person. Of those nine, seven had positive sequencing for the omicron variant. Of the 90 people we are following, 22 tested positive for Covid. They are doing well, they are not symptomatic. The genomic sequencing of these 22 cases is underway at the moment so that we can present the result,” said the secretary.

The sequencing of the exams of these 22 patients who tested positive is being carried out by the Hospital Albert Einstein, in the South Zone, and should be ready in the next few days.

With this, the secretariat still does not know if these positive people contracted the new variant or not.

“Meanwhile, the municipal Health Department continues to monitor and seek tracking of the other people who participated in this party so that we can test for Covid-19. In the area [onde aconteceu a festa] we have a basic health unit, which is testing these people. Sometimes they don’t test positive, but symptoms come later. And we do this follow-up for a period of 15 days,” stated Aparecido.

The city of São Paulo already has ten confirmed cases of omicron, and the episode of the party, according to the secretary, lights up the warning sign for people to avoid gatherings and parties during the end of the year.

“The pandemic has not passed. There is still a need to use masks and avoid crowding. It is also important to participate in family events where all people are vaccinated and present their passport for the vaccine,” he declared.

