Coca Pola, the Colombian indigenous drink which Coca-Cola declared war on – Economy

A soda, a beer, an energy drink, a cognac and even rum.

These are some of the products made with the coca leaf from Cauca, a Colombian region inhabited by the Nasa Indians, who faced the historical stigmatization of this plant.

Breaking with prejudices, largely generated by cocaine, has not been easy, neither for the Nasa nor for other Inca and Amazonian peoples in South America. In fact, it is a struggle that began in colonial times and continues today.

But an indigenous company that wanted to take this battle to an unusual terrain: commercial.

“It is impossible at this moment to continue to ignore it. So, what we have done is to touch this cultural sensitivity, blood, because we carry the coca leaf in our blood”, says Fabiola Piacu, founder of Coca Nasa, the first community company to offer products coca leaf base wholesale in Colombia.

“As they have always said that coca is cocaine, we started to spread that ‘coca is not cocaine’,” said the fellow member of the BBC Mundo (BBC Spanish service).

The coca leaf has several traditional uses in Andean cultures, in addition to coca. The plant has analgesic properties and chewing the leaves gives energy and suppresses hunger, thirst and pain.

But Coca Nasa now also faces a new legal challenge from Coca Cola, the multinational that, through its legal representatives in Colombia, requires that the word “coca” not be used on the products it sells.

“They asked us to stop using the coca leaf related brands that bear the name ‘coca.’ This request is very difficult to fulfill because the coca leaf is the heritage of indigenous peoples,” says David Curtidor, the company’s legal representative.

“It is not only a spiritual dispute, but also an economic one. First it was with the Spanish empire that it was banned, and now with the Coca-Cola empire,” he says.

How did Coca Pola and other drinks come about?

The idea of ​​coca-leaf drinks came when Piacu was at college in Bogot in the late 1990s.

“I found it interesting to make a soda with the coca leaf”, he says…

His initiative germinated a few years later, when Coca Sek, an energy drink, was born in 2005: “It was very important to make a finer drink in front of the eyes and palates of non-Indians.”

Then came the brandy Wallinde, the Coca Libre (mixture of Sek and Wallinde), the Coca Ron liqueur and finally the Coca Pola beer.

“We like (the Nasa) to drink beer and we saw the potential of the drink, that we should start making a type of beer. We did the tests and we have been working on it until we get it and the Coca Pola comes out”, explains Piacu.

“We have been working for 25 years to refine the presentation, taste and quality. Also the display of our products, because they are very beautiful, because they are striking, because we started to play with all the culture and colors”, he adds. .

Coca Pola beer is still not sold massively, like its other products, as it is still a “100% artisan” product. Coca Nasa has 15 workers.

But the controversy with Coca-Cola has given new impetus to Colombia, says its creator.

“It seems that this bothers the owners of Coca Cola, because they say we are plagiarizing, but we consider that we are not plagiarizing anyone, because the coca leaf, we, the people, inherit it”, he says.

“We hadn’t launched it as such, but Coca Cola does it by indicating that we shouldn’t use the name.”

The Battle With Coca Cola

Coca Cola and Coca Pola have just the common name.

The famous soda owes its name to the coca leaf extracts that its creator, chemist John Pemberton, initially mixed with sugar syrup.

Back then – in the late 19th century – coca leaf extract mixed with wine was a common technique, and Pemberton’s sweet blend allowed him to ignore local laws prohibiting the sale of alcohol.

The famous soda owes its name to the coca leaf extracts that its creator initially mixed with sugar syrup. (photo: Reuters)

Earlier this month, a Bogot law firm representing Coca Cola filed a lawsuit against the products sold by the local company.

In a letter, published by Piacu on Twitter, they urge the Indian company to “permanently cease and desist from using the name Coca Pola or any similar term that could be confused with the trademarks” owned by the beverage giant.

Its use “may violate Colombia’s trademark law” and “unfair competition law,” warned law firm Brigard Castro in a November 26 document.

There is a period of 10 working days to respond.

BBC Mundo requested an interview with Brigard Castro, but there was no immediate confirmation.

Coca leaf has no psychotropic effects if it is not processed along with other elements that cocaine has. (photo: Getty Images)

Tanner explains that the second action of Coca Cola against Coca Nasa, since in 2007, after the launch of Coca Sek, they received an action that ended up being rejected by the authorities.

“Yesterday [14 de dezembro] the deadline was met. They are threatening us with a lawsuit and we are waiting for them to start a trial because we will not accept their threatening application,” he said BBC Mundo.

“Various groups of lawyers, universities, etc., have offered us their legal support to defend us if they sue us.”

At Coca Nasa, they believe they cannot be forced to remove the name “Coca” from their products because a Colombian Constitutional Court resolution granted protection to the use of the term to indigenous peoples.

“Indigenous peoples should also make use of their political and economic proposals. So, from this perspective, it seems very important to us that we own knowledge, from the sowing until it is transformed and put into a product”, says Piacu.

