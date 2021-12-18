Cold foot? Faro plays with Dynho and reveals about weddings

Next Sunday (12/12), Hora do Faro will bring together the pedestrians who participated in the reality show A Fazenda 13. During the recordings, this Friday (17/12), the attraction’s presenter used and abused his good humor to comment on the latest adventures experienced by pedestrians in Itapecerica da Serra.
Upon seeing Dynho Alves, Rodrigo Faro revealed a reputation for being cold when it comes to sponsoring weddings: “I was the Latino’s godfather and the wedding ended in a month. I was your godfather and that happened”, he said.
“It’s complicated for you,” replied Dynho, who left the confinement divorced after his wife, Mirella, disapproved of the closeness between him and Sthe Matos within the rural reality of RecordTV.
Hora do Faro with champion Rico Melquiades and finalists Solange Gomes, Bil Araújo and Marina Ferrari will air this Sunday (12/19) at 15:15.
