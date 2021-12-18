Cold foot? Faro plays with Dynho and reveals about weddings

Next Sunday (12/12), Hora do Faro will bring together the pedestrians who participated in the reality show A Fazenda 13. During the recordings, this Friday (17/12), the attraction’s presenter used and abused his good humor to comment on the latest adventures experienced by pedestrians in Itapecerica da Serra.

Upon seeing Dynho Alves, Rodrigo Faro revealed a reputation for being cold when it comes to sponsoring weddings: “I was the Latino’s godfather and the wedding ended in a month. I was your godfather and that happened”, he said.

Color photography. Dynho and Mirella pose for selfie***mc-mirella-e-dynho-alves-1

Mirella and Dynho are no longer togetherReproduction/Instagram

MC Mirella, Dynho Alves and Sthe MatosMC Mirella, Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos

Mirella filed for divorce with her husband still confinedPlay/ Instagram

Color photography. Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos in A Fazenda 13***Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos in A Fazenda 13

Dynho and Sthe: not knowing they were single, Sthe and Dynho remained until the top 8 of the reality show, but ended up being eliminated by the public, who rejected the excess of affection between the tworeproduction

Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos at Live dos Eliminados***Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos at Live dos Eliminados

Sthe even talked about threesomes with Dynho Alves and Mc Mirellareproduction

Dynho Alves in an interview with the podcast Link, by Lucas SelfieDynho Alves in an interview with the podcast Link, by Lucas Selfie

Dynho cried when he learned that his ex-wife has already erased the tattoo she made in his honorPlayback/YouTube

0

“It’s complicated for you,” replied Dynho, who left the confinement divorced after his wife, Mirella, disapproved of the closeness between him and Sthe Matos within the rural reality of RecordTV.

Hora do Faro with champion Rico Melquiades and finalists Solange Gomes, Bil Araújo and Marina Ferrari will air this Sunday (12/19) at 15:15.

