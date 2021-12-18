Congress drops veto, and government will have to pay rapporteur’s amendments according to priorities defined by lawmakers | Politics

Congress overturned on Friday (17) President Jair Bolsonaro’s veto of a provision of the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) 2022 that requires the government to implement amendments to the 2022 Budget according to the order of priority determined by its authors, that is, the parliamentarians.

According to Congress technicians, in practice, the government loses its discretion (freedom to decide on resources) on the rapporteur’s amendments – under the heading “RP-9”, which became known as the “secret budget”.

These features, according to experts, will be “more similar” to the tax amendments, individual and bench, whose implementation is mandatory.

In the case of the rapporteur’s amendments, there is no obligation to execute them. The passage that will be promulgated with the overthrow of the veto, however, foresees that the government will not be able to transfer the resources indicated by the general rapporteur to other beneficiaries.

For these technicians, the device makes it difficult to direct resources with clear public policy criteria – for example, to municipalities in a situation of greatest need.

The device predicts that “the execution of the amendment schedules must observe the indications of beneficiaries and the order of priorities made by the respective authors”.

Understand what budget rapporteur amendments are

New rules for the ‘secret budget’

Rapporteur’s amendments became known as “secret budget” because they are distributed with little or no transparency, in addition to not following equal criteria of division among parliamentarians.

In late November, Congress passed a draft resolution that created rules for implementing the amendments.

The text was approved as an attempt to resolve the transparency of transfers and provides that the indications and requests that substantiated the amendments be published on the website of the Mixed Budget Commission (CMO).

However, technicians still see loopholes to keep the names of parliamentarians who requested the resources hidden – since nominations can also be made on behalf of public agents or civil society.

This Thursday (16), the Federal Supreme Court (STF) confirmed the decision of Minister Rosa Weber that released the budget execution of the rapporteur’s amendments to the 2021 Budget. The payment of these resources had been suspended in November by the Minister.

STF confirms release of payment for rapporteur’s amendments

By vetoing the passage, the Ministry of Economy argued that the proposal “is against the public interest”.

“In addition to adopting the rule for the execution of parliamentary amendments that have no constitutional provision, it invests against the principle of impersonality, which guides the federal public administration, by fostering a personalistic nature in the indications and prioritization of the schedules arising from amendments, which would increase operational difficulties to guarantee the execution of public expenditure”, wrote the folder.

Also according to the government, “the indication of beneficiaries by the authors of the amendments, which would otherwise be established according to sectorial parameters and guidelines, would reduce flexibility in budget management and could have an impact on the quality of public spending”.

The Ministry of Economy also claimed that the provision would increase budgetary rigidity “and would remove from the federal Executive Branch the prerogative of detailing this limitation, according to the execution needs of public bodies, with a view to meeting essential and unavoidable expenses”.

Congress had already tried to include this provision in the legislation in 2019, but the government vetoed the passage and the veto was maintained.

“In the case of programs with a primary result identifier of nine, the Executive Branch will have a period of 180 (one hundred and eighty) days to achieve the commitment from the date of the 2022 Budget Law.”