Congress overturns veto, and forecast of up to R$ 5.7 billion for 2022 electoral fund will be promulgated | Politics

This Friday (18th), the National Congress overturned the veto of President Jair Bolsonaro on an excerpt of the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), maintaining the forecast of BRL 5.7 billion in public resources for the electoral fund in 2022.

With the decision of the deputies and senators, the portion of the LDO will be promulgated and will enter into force. The approval of the new value of the electoral fund was supported by parliamentarians from the base and the opposition.

In the Chamber, there were 317 votes in favor of the overthrow and 146 against. In the Senate, there were 53 votes for overthrowing and 21 for maintaining the veto.

Bolsonaro sanctions LDO and vetoes BRL 5.7 billion electoral fund

The PL, Jair Bolsonaro’s party, defended the overthrow of the veto signed by the president in the Chamber and in the Senate Congress overturns the veto, and a forecast of R$ 5.7 billion for the 2022 electoral fund will be enacted. Likewise, legends of the so-called “central”, such as the PP and the Republicans, guided in favor of the measure. PT deputies also supported the electoral fund of up to R$5.7 billion.

Parties such as the PSOL, Novo, Podemos and PSL directed their benches to vote against the increase in fundão.

During the session, parliamentarians stated that, despite the overthrow of the veto, It is not yet defined what the value of the electoral fund will be for 2022.

This is because it is up to the General Rapporteur for the Budget to establish the amount of this budget, and the vote on the budget piece has not yet taken place – it is scheduled for next week.

In other words, despite the authorization to use the R$ 5.7 billion, the applied resource may be smaller.

The Special Fund for Campaign Financing, known in Congress as “fundão”, was created in 2017 and serves to fund electoral campaigns with public resources.

This year, deputies and senators raised the fundãos value and approved the allocation of BRL 5.7 billion for 2022, almost triple the approximately R$ 2 billion used in the 2018 and 2020 elections.

The economic team defended the reserve of R$ 2.1 billion for the electoral fund, an amount that appears in the Budget proposal for 2022.

By vetoing this excerpt from the LDO, Bolsonaro argued that the measure “contrary to the public interest” and would lead to a reduction in bench amendments, which is also a public resource for deputies and senators.

“Thus, the legislative proposal would have a negative impact on the continuation of multi-year investments, including investments in progress whose beginnings were financed by amendments from the state bench in previous years”, argued the president.

Contrary to the increase in the fundão, deputy Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP) stated that “democracy can be cheaper” and said that the electoral fund serves to “perpetuate” politicians in power.

“If [o fundo eleitoral] this access to all, with clear criteria, with fair criteria, promoting renewal and access, would be different. But few are chosen by party chiefs, generally those who already have a mandate and generally those who have been in power for a long time,” he said.

“Electoral fund with citizen’s money is shameful, because it only serves for perpetuation. It is a priority inversion in our country, where we have millions of people starving and without access to clean water. That’s a choice. This is citizen’s money”, continued the deputy from Novo.

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) emphasized that the existence of public financing for campaigns was not being discussed, but rather the values ​​that the funds could reach. “Imagining that the permission of nearly 6 billion for the electoral fund is a reasonable thing in a country of the poor, it is absurd, shameful”, said Vieira.

The PL leader, senator Carlos Portinho (RJ), argued that there is a need to update the electoral fund.

“Public financing was the chosen means after so much theft, so much corruption, that private financing has generated, given the World Cup and the Olympics. It is necessary to provide the means so that those who are economically most disadvantaged can have a minimum of equality in the dispute – new candidates, from smaller parties”, he affirmed.

“Public financing is questioned by society, which sometimes does not understand the need to spend public money on electoral campaigns. And private financing paid very expensive prices to the country, the price of companies that finance and then charge the bill in the exercise of their terms of office, whether in the Executive or in the Legislature,” said Deputy Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), who chaired the session of Congress this Friday.