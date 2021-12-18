Congress overturns veto on R$ 5.7 billion for campaign financing – News

On Friday (17), the National Congress overturned President Jair Bolsonaro’s veto of the R$ 5.7 billion foreseen in the Budget Guidelines Law project (LDO) for the fund for financing electoral campaigns in the 2022 elections.

Due to different technological solutions, the Congress sessions, previously joint, have been held separately in each House. The veto was initially rejected in the House and then in the Senate.

Debate

Deputy Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP) defended the maintenance of the veto as it was against the use of public resources in campaigns. “We are dealing with the citizen’s money to finance political campaigns of any party and candidates that the party owner chooses. It is a shameful amount that the citizen pays to all parties and candidates for pleasure”, he said.

She stated that the public resource will serve to perpetuate “political chiefs” responsible for managing the resources of the electoral fund. “This does not provide access, this does not bring political renewal,” he said.

Deputy Arlindo Chinaglia (PT-SP), however, highlighted that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) vetoed the financing of companies. For him, the use of public resources guarantees fairness to the political system. “When we are financed by public money, we are not indebted to favors, we are not in the condition of having to serve those who financed us, and this is an achievement for democracy,” he said.

Chinaglia stated that the amounts will be discussed again during the vote on the budget law, as the LDO sets a limit on resources, but does not mandate the expenditure. “This will be discussed exactly in the vote on the Budget for next year, when you have the opportunity to define the value”, he pointed out.