Conmebol announces the date for the Libertadores draw and defines seedbeds

After disclosing your club ranking, Conmebol also announced, this Friday, the date for the drawing of the initial phases of the liberators and of the South American. palm trees, Flamengo and Atlético-MG were defined as seeded for the main continental tournament.

The event is scheduled for Monday, at 12:00 pm (GMT), at the Confederation’s Convention Center, in Asunción. Due to health recommendations, the draw will not have the presence of representatives of the clubs.

The Libertadores, which will be played from February 9, 2022, will have Fluminense and America-MG in its second phase. The first will be disputed by six teams: Bolívar-BOL, Barcelona-EQU, Olimpia-PAR, Universidad César Vallejo-PER, Montevideo City Torque-URU and Deportivo Lara-VEN. Three of them will qualify for the next stage.

Phase 2 is divided into two pots with eight clubs each. The first, which has the presence of Fluminense, is also formed by Atlético Nacional, Estudiantes, Guaraní-PAR, The Strongest-BOL, Universitario-PER, Universidad Católica-EQU and Monagas-VEN.

The other grouping, which includes América-MG, also has Audax Italiano-CHI, Everton-CHI, Plaza Colonia-URU, a Colombian team to be defined and the three teams from phase 1. The third and final stage will have four clashes and will define the teams that will be part of the competition’s group stage.

Finally, the Copa Sudamericana is scheduled to start on April 6th. The preliminary phase will not feature the presence of Brazilian teams.

Check out the four pots for the Libertadores 2022 group stage:

pot 1

palm trees

river plate

Boca Juniors

Flamengo

National-URU

Peñarol

Atlético-MG

Cerro Porteño

pot 2

Athletic-PR

freed

Independent of the Valley

Catholic University-CHI

Emelec

Corinthians

lap

Velez Sarsfield

pot 3

Sporting Crystal

Bragantino

Deportivo Tachira

Alianza Lima

Colon

tolima

Caracas

Colombian team to be defined

pot 4

Always Ready

Tallers

Independent Oil

strength

Classified from previous phases

Classified from previous phases

Classified from previous phases

Classified from previous phases

