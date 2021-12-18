Conmebol announces the date for the Libertadores draw and defines seedbeds

After disclosing your club ranking, Conmebol also announced, this Friday, the date for the drawing of the initial phases of the liberators and of the South American. palm trees, Flamengo and Atlético-MG were defined as seeded for the main continental tournament.
The event is scheduled for Monday, at 12:00 pm (GMT), at the Confederation’s Convention Center, in Asunción. Due to health recommendations, the draw will not have the presence of representatives of the clubs.
The Libertadores, which will be played from February 9, 2022, will have Fluminense and America-MG in its second phase. The first will be disputed by six teams: Bolívar-BOL, Barcelona-EQU, Olimpia-PAR, Universidad César Vallejo-PER, Montevideo City Torque-URU and Deportivo Lara-VEN. Three of them will qualify for the next stage.
Phase 2 is divided into two pots with eight clubs each. The first, which has the presence of Fluminense, is also formed by Atlético Nacional, Estudiantes, Guaraní-PAR, The Strongest-BOL, Universitario-PER, Universidad Católica-EQU and Monagas-VEN.
The other grouping, which includes América-MG, also has Audax Italiano-CHI, Everton-CHI, Plaza Colonia-URU, a Colombian team to be defined and the three teams from phase 1. The third and final stage will have four clashes and will define the teams that will be part of the competition’s group stage.
Finally, the Copa Sudamericana is scheduled to start on April 6th. The preliminary phase will not feature the presence of Brazilian teams.
Check out the four pots for the Libertadores 2022 group stage:
pot 1
palm trees
river plate
Boca Juniors
Flamengo
National-URU
Peñarol
Atlético-MG
Cerro Porteño
pot 2
Athletic-PR
freed
Independent of the Valley
Catholic University-CHI
Emelec
Corinthians
lap
Velez Sarsfield
pot 3
Sporting Crystal
Bragantino
Deportivo Tachira
Alianza Lima
Colon
tolima
Caracas
Colombian team to be defined
pot 4
Always Ready
Tallers
Independent Oil
strength
Classified from previous phases
Classified from previous phases
Classified from previous phases
Classified from previous phases
