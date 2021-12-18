Conmebol sets Libertadores pots; see who Brazilians can catch – 12/17/2021

Conmebol released this Friday (17) its ranking of clubs, which serves as the basis for the division of participants in the draw pots of the Libertadores phases. The group event will only take place on March 23, but it is already possible to draw where each of the Brazilians will be.

Palmeiras, Flamengo and Atlético-MG will be seeded. The miners managed to pass Libertad (PAR) and Cerro Porteño (PAR) in the ranking to occupy that position. The São Paulo club reached the second position, passing not only Grêmio, but also Boca Juniors, being just behind River Plate. Flamengo is the fourth.

In pot 2 will be Corinthians and Athletico-PR. The Paraná would have points in the ranking to be head, ahead of Cerro Porteño, but Libertadores regulations automatically place the South American champion of the previous year in group 2, regardless of the ranking.

Corinthians and Athletico-PR may fall into any group, as long as the seed is not Brazilian. They could face straight away, for example, River Plate or Boca Juniors.

According to the regulations, two teams from the same country cannot be in the same bracket, unless these teams come from the preliminary phases and are unknown at the time of the draw. If Fluminense and América-MG advance to the groups together, they will automatically go to pot 4 and one of them will necessarily face a Brazilian, since there will be nine teams from Brazil to split into eight brackets.

The vice-championship of Sudamericana-2021 earned Red Bull Bragantino good points in the ranking and a place in pot 3. Fortaleza will be in pot 4 — these two clubs will also not be able to face Brazilians in the group stage. In the case of Bragantino, there is a chance of catching Fluminense or América-MG, if they advance together in the preliminary phases.

This Monday (20), Conmebol will draw the matches of phases 1,2 and 3, popularly called in Brazil as “Pre-Libertadores”. Fluminense will be in pot 1 of the second phase, while América-MG will be in 2. The ranking of Conmebol has a complex score, which involves historical results in the Libertadores, in Sul-Americana and in the elite of the national championships of each of the ten countries affiliates.

Here is a projection of how the division in the pots will be:

POT 1 – KEY HEADS

Palmeiras (Group A as current champion)

River Plate (ARG)

Juniors mouth. (ARG)

Flamengo

National (URU)

Peñarol (URU)

Atlético-MG

Cerro Porteño (PAR)

POT 2

Athletico-PR (South American champion)

Released (PAR)

Independiente Del Valle (EQU)

Catholic University (CHI)

Emelec (EQU)

Corinthians

Neck Neck (CHI)

Velez Sarsfield (ARG)

POT 3

Sporting Crystal

Deportivo Cali (COL) or Millonarios (COL)*

Red Bull Bragantino

Deportivo Tachira (VEN)

Alianza Lima (PER)

Deportes Tolima (COL)

Colon (ARG)

Caracas (VEN)

POT 4 (with teams coming from the preliminary rounds)

strength

Tallers (ARG)

Always Ready (BOL)

Independent Oil (BOL)

G1 (preliminary phase)

G2 (preliminary phase)

G3 (preliminary phase)

G4 (preliminary phase)

*Deportivo Cali and Millonarios compete for the last Colombian spot in the group stage