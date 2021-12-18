“considered heir of Gallardo, is on the radar”

Inter moves in the market with discretion, but Colorado’s vice president of soccer admitted that he studies name

After the departure of Diego Aguirre, Internacional monitors the market in search of a name to take over the Colorado barracks. The People’s Club carefully studies profiles and styles, so that the choice is assertive. In an interview with Rádio Guaíba, Inter’s vice president for football, Emílio Papaléo Zin, commented on one of the names that is gaining strength in Beira-Rio.

It is Alexandre Medina, current coach of Talleres, Argentina, in the range of options analyzed, the coach is seen with good eyes by Papaléo, who admitted the interest: Medina, everyone says he is the heir of (Marcelo) Gallardo ( River Plate technician), an interesting technician. It’s on our radar,” he said.

The All Champion’s moves to choose a new coach began even before Aguirre left the club, as the Uruguayan’s flirtation with his country’s national team dragged on, even though it ended in failure. However, the imminent departure of Aguirre prompted Inter to look for a coach.

Ironically, Alexandre Medina is one of the coaches who competed to take over the Celeste Olímpica, however, the Uruguayan federation ended up choosing coach Diego Alonso. Medina is known as El Cacique and his stay at Talleres is in question, as he has a meeting scheduled with the president of the Argentine club. Andrés Fassi. Recently, it didn’t see possibilities to renew.