Corinthians knows its position in the ranking of Conmebol and possible opponents of Libertadores

Corinthians is only 29th in the Conmebol Ranking and will be in pot 2 of the Copa Libertadores da América group stage. The definition came out after the entity’s disclosure about the best teams placed in the annual ranking, this Friday, through its social networks.

Timão appears only in 29th place with 2526.7 points, most of them conquered playing Libertadores. The club is the tenth Brazilian on the list, behind Athletico, Atlético-MG, Cruzeiro, Flamengo, Grêmio, Internacional, Palmeiras, Santos and São Paulo.

In this way, the team confirms the prediction and stays in pot 2 of the main South American tournament alongside teams like Athletico, Velez Sarsfield and Colo-Colo. In pot 1 are Palmeiras, Flamengo and Atlético-MG, as well as River Plate, Boca Juniors, Nacional, Peñarol and Cerro Porteño. Timon will be in the group of one of the five foreigners – the regulations do not allow two teams from the same country in the draw coming from the draw.

Libertadores will have the draw for their knockout phases this Monday, bringing together only those who didn’t get a direct spot in the group. For Brazil, the representatives are Fluminense, in pot 1, and América-MG, rookie in the tournament, in pot 2 – nothing to do with the group pots.

The next edition of the Cup will start on the week of February 9, with the preliminary. In Phase 1, six teams from Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela will face each other in round-trip matches, defined by draw.

The three classified will join 13 other teams in Phase 2, which will define the knockout duels of Phase 3. The four winners will be in the Group Phase, while the four eliminated will migrate to the South American 2022.

Timão will only know its rivals in the groups in March, when the draw for the brackets will take place. Corinthians participation will start on April 6, when this stage of the competition begins.

