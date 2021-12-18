Corinthians knows the date and times of matches for the So Paulo Junior Soccer Cup

This Friday afternoon, the São Paulo Football Federation released the calendar for the next edition of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. In Group 15, Corinthians learned the dates of its first games in 2022.

Timãozinho makes its debut against Resende, from Rio de Janeiro, on Tuesday, January 4th, at 9:45 pm. Three days later, the opponent is River, from Piauí, at the same time. Corinthians’ last game in the group stage is on January 10, when they face São José, at 20:00.

Headquartered in São José dos Campos, all the matches of the Group 15 of Copinha will be played at the Estádio Martins Pereira. In addition, Timãozinho’s games will always have the transmission of SportTV.

The 2022 Cup is scheduled to start on January 2nd and should be decided on the 25th. Unlike what has always happened, the final of the next edition of the competition will not be at Pacaembu, which is undergoing construction work. The stage of the big decision has not yet been announced by the FPF.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians is the biggest winner in the history of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Jr., with ten victories. The Parque São Jorge club lifted the cup in 1969, 1970, 1995, 2001, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2012, 2015 and 2017.

