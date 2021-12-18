Corinthians orders and operation seizes more than a thousand unlicensed items from the club

Last Thursday, around a thousand pirated items from Corinthians were seized in an operation requested by the club. Among the non-licensed products were, mainly, shirts of different models.

This Friday, the club released an official statement stating that “the request to seize pirated products is part of the strategy to enhance the brand and continuously inspect its rights; it is a coordinated effort between the Legal Department and the Marketing Department of the club (where the product licensing area is located)”.

According to GE, the club’s legal director, Hérói Vicente, the action did not have the support of the police and was commanded by the Judiciary. The collected products are in Parque São Jorge and will be kept at the club’s headquarters until the court decides.

Also in an official statement, Corinthians stated that “several other initiatives to combat piracy will be promoted.” The club also claimed that practices such as the sale of pirated products affect Corinthians and the country.

“The Corinthians licensing area is responsible for a significant part of its revenue. By putting into practice the fight against product piracy, the club does nothing more than reinforce its commitment to the legality and protection of its legitimate partners and society itself , ensuring the quality of the products offered and indirectly fighting tax evasion,” explained the club.

See more at: Corinthians and Aes marketing directors.