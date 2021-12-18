Corinthians renews contract for two more players for 2022; links are already in the IDB

This Friday, two Corinthians athletes had their contracts extended and published in the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF. These are goalkeeper Taina and defensive midfielder Diany.

In addition to the Corinthians duo, midfielder Grazi, who had already announced that she would join Corinthians in 2022 to end her career at the club, also had her contract updated at the IDB this afternoon.

Thus, Grazi, Diany and Tainá Borges join three other athletes who had their contracts renewed this week. They are: goalkeeper Paty, full-back Katiuscia and defender Giovanna Campiolo.

The contracts have not yet been updated in the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF), therefore, the duration of the contracts is not known yet. The tendency is for players to have more than one year of contract.

Diany was one of the main female Corinthians players in the 2021 season. The athlete was even highlighted at FIFA for her performance in the semifinals of the Campeonato Paulista, against Ferroviária, last October. Goalkeeper Taina, who played eight games this year, tore her knee ligament in April and has been on the mend ever since.

THE my helm contacted the club’s advisors, who informed that confirmations of renewals on the Corinthians pages should only start next week.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to the four athletes, goalkeepers Kemelli and Natascha, defender Tarciane, left-back Yasmim, and forwards Bianca Gomes, Miriã and Jheniffer already have a contract with Timão for the year 2022.

