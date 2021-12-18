Corinthians renews with Under-20 defender for two more seasons

Corinthians renewed the contract of defender Murillo, from the Under-20 team, for another two seasons. The player himself used his social networks to celebrate the signing of the new bond alongside his family. The new contract is now valid until May 31, 2024.

“Thank you for everything my God, thank you for every step that you allow me to take!! Keeping firm with this mantle”, wrote the player, congratulated by some teammates in the photo comments – among them the center forward Cauê, who is nearby to reinforce a Belgian team.

At the club since the Under-17 category, for which he played in ten official matches, the defender played a total of 43 games for the base in the last year. There are two goals with the Alvinegra shirt and one sending-off so far.

At 19, he was the category’s reserve for most of the year and lives the expectation of having more opportunities after the renewal. The list for the Copa São Paulo dispute comes out in two weeks and it should be included.

The defense is one of the best served sectors in the category, with Lucas Belezi and Robert Renan being a constant presence in the Brazilian Under-18 team. Besides them, Alemão, who suffered an injury during the season, is another option.

Check out Murillo’s Instagram post

Reproduction/Instagram

Corinthians U-20 matches with Murillo

Games played: 33

Points Earned: 64

Benefit: 64.65%

Wins: 19

Ties: 7

Defeats: 7

Goal in favor: 74 (2.24 per game)

Goals against: 36 (1.09 per game)

Murillo’s goals: two

Yellows for Murillo: 6

Murillo’s expulsions: 1

