Corinthians scours the market in Brazil and abroad for a 9 shirt and seeks options beyond Cavani | corinthians

In recent weeks, the president of Corinthians, Duilio Monteiro Alves, and other football officials at the club have repeated a joke. When someone asks about hiring a center forward for 2022, they ask if the caller cannot help with the indication of possible targets.

The joke is still a mistake, but it also highlights the scenario found by Corinthians in their search for reinforcements. The club has been struggling to find a 9 shirt of the desired level and in accessible conditions.

Alvinegra management is aware that the Uruguayan Cavani is a difficult dream and, therefore, searches the markets in Brazil and abroad in search of alternatives.

For this, the top hats have resorted to the services of Cifut (Football Intelligence Center). The department had little influence on recent hires, as Timão sought out renowned names that do not require deeper analysis, as was the case with Paulinho, Willian and Renato Augusto.

1 of 1 Corinthians President Duilio Monteiro Alves and managers Alessandro Nunes and Roberto de Andrade watch training at CT — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Corinthians President Duilio Monteiro Alves and directors Alessandro Nunes and Roberto de Andrade watch training at the CT — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

However, the intelligence center should have a greater role in this transfer window. Two of the department’s five analysts continue to work during this period when part of the club is on recess. They dispatch daily with the football manager, Alessandro Nunes, and the director Roberto de Andrade.

Weekly, Cifut provides reports to managers, with athletes who fit the profile sought. When a name catches attention, a more in-depth analysis of the athlete is carried out. This also happens with players who are recommended by managers and please.

On vacation with his family on the north coast of São Paulo, coach Sylvinho participates in this long-distance search. He is in frequent contact with the Corinthians leadership, and all decisions go through his scrutiny.

Corinthians hasn’t given up on hiring Cavani yet, but continues with a cautious speech, to avoid creating expectations in the crowd. According to Argentina’s “TyC” channel, the Uruguayan has the right to defend Barcelona from next year. Remember that the striker’s contract with Manchester United only runs until the middle of 2022.

In addition to a center forward, Timon wants to reinforce the squad with a defender.