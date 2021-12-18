Corinthians the team from São Paulo with the highest average attendance in 2021; see ranking

Corinthians was able to find its fans in eight matches in the 2021 season. The duels were enough to leave Timão with the highest average attendance in the year among the teams from São Paulo and the second largest in the country.

According to a survey made by GE, the Parque São Jorge team had 261,299 payers in the season. An average of 32,662 fans per match inside the stadium. São Paulo appears right after, with an average attendance of 28,235 in the eight matches they played with the presence of the fans, while Palmeiras had an average of 15,877 in the stadiums.

Regarding all audience averages for the season, the only team that stayed ahead of Timão was Atlético-MG, champion of the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil. The Minas Gerais team had 14 games with the presence of the fans and the average attendance was 33,193 – the difference for the Corinthians average is 531 people per game.

It is worth mentioning that, with the presence of the fans, Corinthians did not suffer any defeat within the Neo Química Arena. The team won seven matches (Bahia, Fluminense, Chapecoense, Fortaleza, Cuiabá, Santos, Athletico-PR) and drew one (Grêmio), totaling 22 of the possible 24 points.

Check out the ranking of the top ten audience averages in the 2021 season

Atlético-MG: 33,193 payers average per game – (14 games with public) Corinthians: 32,662 average payers per game – (eight games with public) São Paulo: 28,235 average payers per game – (eight games with audience) Flamengo: 20,131 average payers per game – (14 games with audience) Ceará: 18,750 payers average per game – (eight games with public Fortaleza: 18,582 average payers per game – (ten games with public) Bahia: 18,354 payers average per game – (eight games with audience) Palmeiras: 15,877 average payers per game – (seven games with audience) Guild: 13,458 average payers per game – (six games with audience) International: 12,196 average payers per game – (nine games with audience)

Check out the games with the public at Neo Química Arena in 2021

12/05/2021 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Grêmio – Brasileirão – Income: R$25,177.39 – Public: 43,980

11/28/2021 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Athletico-PR – Brasileirão – Income: R$2,017,119.00 – Public: 37,309

11/21/2021 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Santos – Brasileirão – Income: R$2,566,138.80 – Public: 43,381

11/13/2021 – Corinthians 3 x 2 Cuiabá – Brasileirão – Income: R$2,175,794.20 – Public: 38,474

11/06/2021 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Fortaleza – Brasileirão – Income: R$1,909,460.60 – Public: 36,059

11/01/2021 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Chapecoense – Brasileirão – Income: R$2,267,484.60 – Public: 39,734

10/13/2021 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Fluminense – Brasileirão – Income: R$604,926.00 – Public: 11,892

10/05/2021 – Corinthians 3 x 1 Bahia – Brasileirão – Income: R$520,529.90 – Public: 10,470

