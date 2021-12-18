Corinthians the tenth place in the 2022 ranking of clubs of the CBF; club drops three positions

Last Thursday, the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) released the national ranking of 2022 clubs. Corinthians is in tenth place on the list that establishes a ranking according to the recent performance of teams in national and international competitions.

In principle, 236 Brazilian football clubs are technically analyzed for the assembly of this ranking. With the end of the 2021 season, Timão was in tenth place, with 11,064 points. In analysis, there were 5,990 points less than the Flamengo leader – see Top 10 below.

Compared to the last ranking, released in March, the Parque São Jorge club dropped three positions. After the end of 2020, the team had 12,032 points and reached the seventh place.

One of the opponents that overtook the East Zone team this year was São Paulo. The Morumbi team, which rose from eighth to seventh, was the São Paulo champion in the last edition. As a result, Atlético Mineiro climbed from ninth to third place after three achievements in 2021: the Campeonato Mineiro, the Brazilian Nationals and the Copa do Brasil.

Finally, Fluminense was the third team to beat Timão. The Rio de Janeiro club did not guarantee any title, but reached the quarterfinals of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. At the Brazilian Nationals, they finished in seventh place – two positions and three points less than Corinthians.

In all, Itaquera’s team played 73 games this year. In retrospect, there were 30 wins, 22 draws and 21 losses. On goal difference, there were 92 in favor and 72 against. For the 2022 season, Sylvinho’s men are already guaranteed in the Libertadores group stage.

Check out the top ten clubs in the CBF national ranking

Flamengo – 17,054 points Palm Trees – 14,584 points Atlético-MG – 14,572 points Guild – 14,336 points Athletic – 13,512 points Santos – 12,816 points São Paulo – 12,604 points International – 12,108 points Fluminense – 11,100 points Corinthians – 11,064 points

See more in: Corinthians Retrospect.