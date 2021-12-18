Corsair’s DDR5 DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB memory reaches 6400 MHz

DDR5 memory line that debuted in October now gains new members

THE corsair presented this Thursday (16) new kits from its line of DDR5 DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB memories that reach frequencies of up to 6400 MHz. This line was launched by the brand in October this year, with kits that could reach the homes of 5200 MHz. Now, the brand’s new products are kits for 2x16GB, often 6,200 MHz and 6400 MHz.

According to the brand, the new DDR5 DOMINATOR PLATINUM pushed the performance limit of RAM memories on systems using 12th generation Intel Core processors. The manufacturer also disclosed that a new version of the software CORSAIR iCUE with XMP Manager is available. The program offers the user control and customization of their memories in the setup.

design

the line Corsair DOMINATOR RGB DDR5 is designed to combine performance and aesthetics. Devices present 12 CAPELLIX LEDS individually addressable per module that, according to the developer, have a low power consumption.

Also, there is a system of Corsair DHX patented cooling, which cools the memory through the two ICs and the circuit board’s ground plane with its own dedicated heatsink.

Availabilities

The new kits Corsair DOMINATOR RGB DDR5 are already available on the brand’s official online store in the United States. They are kits of 32GB (16GBx2). The memories that reach the 6,200 MHz C36 are being marketed by USD $514.99, while the models that reach 6400 MHz C38 are sold by USD $559.99.



– Continues after advertising –

At the Brazil, there is still no information about the availability of new memories DDR5. Even versions with lower frequencies are difficult to find at authorized brand resellers and distributors in the country. If you want to know which are the stores where you can find Corsair products officially in Brazil, click here.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: TechPowerUp Source: Corsair