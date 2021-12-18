Covid-19: CDC recommends Pfizer and Moderna vaccine over Janssen | Health

Tânia Rêgo/Brazil Agency Covid-19: CDC recommends Pfizer and Moderna vaccine over Janssen

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday recommended that Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines should be preferred over the immunizer from Janssen, the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson. The recommendation came after CDC advisers cited growing evidence that the company’s vaccines could trigger a rare blood clotting disorder, which has been linked to dozens of cases and at least nine deaths in the US last year.

The decision adopted a recommendation from an expert panel that effectively discouraged vaccine providers and adults from using the Janssen injection. New data showed that there was a greater risk for the condition of blood clotting than previously known. The risk was greatest among women aged 30 to 49 years, estimated at 1 in every 100,000 who had received the company’s vaccine.

Janssen’s immunizer is not being withdrawn from the market. It will continue to be an option for people who “can’t or won’t” receive doses from Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, the agency said.

The recommendation is the latest setback for a vaccine that has fallen out of favor in the US. The company’s vaccine failed to deliver on its initial promise of a traditional (one-dose), ready-to-use format that would be easy to deploy in more isolated or rural communities, or among people wary of receiving two doses.

About 16 million people in the US received Janssen’s vaccine as their primary immunization, compared with 73 million fully immunized with Moderna’s vaccine and 114 million with Pfizer-BioNTech injections. Among Americans who received reinforcements, only 1.6% chose Johnson & Johnson.

This week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued updated guidance on the risks of blood clotting disorder associated with the Janssen vaccine, but reiterated that the benefits outweigh the risks.

Dozens of countries have authorized the Janssen vaccine and have used it as part of their immunization campaigns, including Brazil. But while it remains in high demand in some parts of the world, it has lost popularity in many countries due to safety concerns and its relatively low effectiveness against Covid.

Some governments have already moved to place restrictions on the Janssen injection because of the risk of blood clotting. Finland, Denmark and Slovenia have stopped using it, and several other nations ranked it in a lower position for use than Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. Some countries have also advised physicians to advise women under 50 of the potential risk.

The CDC panel’s recommendation is in the midst of a wave of virus cases driven by the Delta and Ômicron coronavirus variant, the latest version that has already become dominant in some countries and is spreading rapidly in the UK and US.

Several laboratory experiments suggest that a single dose of Janssen’s vaccine may offer little defense against Ômicron infection. The company said late last month it was testing blood samples from clinical trial participants who received their injection as a booster to see how their immunizing-induced antibodies behaved against the new strain.

At Thursday’s meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, CDC officials went into detail about the clotting-related syndrome identified in 54 people in the US who received the injection before the end of August. Overall, the disease rate was 3.8 cases per million people who received the vaccine.

People who received a Janssen injection months ago are not considered to be at risk for clotting because the onset of symptoms usually occurs about nine days after vaccination in diagnosed cases.

An increased risk for the disease has also been linked to doses of AstraZeneca, which is not authorized for use in the US but used in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in Brazil. No clotting problems have been associated with Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Evidence increasingly shows that one dose of Janssen’s injection offers far less protection against infection than other vaccines. Federal health officials in October authorized boosters for people who had received a single injection of the company’s vaccine at least two months earlier. They authorized a “mix and match” approach, allowing people to get a second injection, but of a Pfizer or Modern vaccine.