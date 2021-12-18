COVID: BH confirms three cases of the micron variant – General

Secretary of Health, Jackson Machado (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA press)

The municipal secretary of Health in Belo Horizonte, Jackson Machado, said this Friday (12/17) that three cases of infection by the micron variant of the coronavirus were confirmed in the city. The secretary was at the side of Mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD) in an event to present a balance of the work of the health network during the COVID-19 pandemic and the perspectives of the sector in the capital.

According to Jackson, a couple came from South Africa and one person came from Mozambique.

“We do not have community circulation in Belo Horizonte, the cases came from abroad. But I believe it is a matter of time. This will inevitably happen,” he pointed out.

“What we don’t know is that in the event of a dissemination of this strain, how its behavior will be facing a population as vaccinated as the population of Belo Horizonte is today”, he added.

The report got in touch with the Secretary of State for Health and is awaiting positioning.

remember A 33-year-old woman, who arrived from the Republic of Congo, was admitted to Hospital Eduardo de Menezes, in the capital of Minas Gerais, on November 29 with the suspicion of the disease. But on December 3, the Minas Gerais State Department of Health (SES-MG) reported that the genetic sequencing test carried out by Fundao Ezequiel Dias (Funed) ruled out the micron variant infection.

monitoring

The real-time monitoring of the variants in circulation in the state is carried out by SES-MG, through the Sub-secretariat of Health Surveillance and Fundao Ezequiel Dias (Funed), in partnership with the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

Monitoring by the Genomic Surveillance Observatory of Minas Gerais (OViGen-MG) is carried out based on random sampling carried out in 10 Regional Health Units, strategically chosen due to their geographical location in the territory of Minas Gerais.

Additionally, data referring to other regions are being generated by the Research and Development (R&D) sector of the Pardini Group, which are being notified SES-MG and included in OviGen-MG.

In addition to this approach, the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS-Minas) requests sampling to assess whether there is circulation of new variants based on epidemiological indicators.

micron

The WHO noted that the strain, characterized as a “concern variant”, has up to 36 mutations in the S protein (“spike” or spike), used by the virus as a binding vehicle for human cells. According to the Organization, this feature is “worrying” because it has the potential to reduce the effectiveness of immunization agents.

The health agency, however, emphasizes that there are still uncertainties regarding the effectiveness of the vaccines, the level of transmissibility of the variant and its capacity to cause serious cases of COVID-19. “The use of masks, physical distance, ventilation of the internal space, crowd prevention and hand hygiene remain fundamental to reduce the transmission of SARS CoV-2, even with the emergence of the micron variant”, he reiterates.