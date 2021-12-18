Crime: Fontenelle convicted of linking Felipe and Luccas Neto to pedophilia

Actress Antonia Fontenelle was criminally convicted for associating brothers Felipe and Luccas Neto with pedophilia. She will be held liable for libel, defamation and slander and received a one-year prison term in open prison, which was converted into community service and payment of a fine. The decision is made by the judge of Law Ricardo Coronha Pinheiro, from the 39th Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro.

The actress is also responsible in the civil sphere for publications against the Neto brothers.

(Image: Disclosure)

The actress published publications in which she associated the two YouTubers with the incitement and practice of pedophilia, associating the brothers’ speeches with the eroticization of children. In one of the posts, she asks: “can we call this pedophilia with the naked eyes?”. It also says that “if you keep quiet about it, you are an accomplice”.

In her defense, she would have said that she did not intend to offend the two, but rather “provoke discussion and readjustment of the content produced”. The judge disagreed with the allegations.

“Now, the desire to offend is very clear in the case dealt with in this case, far from expressing the desire to provoke a mere discussion. Anyone who falsely imputes the practice of pedophilia to others, or who instigates pedophilia, effectively has the will to What other purpose is there than to offend, when you call someone ‘a brat, coward and bad character’ as well as ‘paying boq**** in a glass bottle’.”

To the magistrate, “the defense’s understanding cannot be accepted when it maintains that they are abstract and generic statements, as they are specified in the posts“.

“The fact that the Querelada performs press activity in no way grants it the prerogative of offending the honor of others, even because dignity is protected in a constitutional and legal scope.”

André Perecmanis Advogados works by the Neto brothers.