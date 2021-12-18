Cristina Junqueira, from Nubank, joins Forbes’ list of billionaires

Cristina Junqueira, co-founder of Nubank (NU), will end the year on the best way: joining the list as the youngest Brazilian billionaire on the Forbes magazine list. The new status comes after the digital bank went public last week. After the debut of shares on the NY stock exchange, Nubank shares rose 15%. With that, the company was valued at US$ 45 billion and making Junqueira, 39, a billionaire. So, to find out more, check out below!

Cristina Junqueira, co-founder of Nubank, joins Forbes’ list of billionaires after fintech’s IPO

Thus, Cristina Junqueira’s participation in Nubank, today, is 2.9%. And, with its debut on the stock exchange, it is now worth a total of US$ 1.3 billion. CEO David Vélez, 40, owns 23% of the company. His fortune is estimated at $10.2 billion. According to Forbes, Cristina Junqueira is the second self-made Brazilian billionaire in the magazine’s world ranking. The first was Luiza Trajano, from Magazine Luiza.

Nubank emerged as a fintech, receiving eight rounds of investment and two more extensions, with the participation of investment funds and venture capital companies. Its first card was launched in 2014, with the characteristic purple color, and from 2018, the digital account was launched. The following year, the company expanded its business to Mexico and, in 2020, it reached Colombia.

Currently, Cristina Junqueira’s company currently has more than 48 million customers in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, with offices in Germany and the United States. The bank receives, on average, 2.1 million new customers per month.

