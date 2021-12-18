Cristina Junqueira gives tips for a fintech job interview

Working at Nubank, one of the largest digital banks in the country, is undoubtedly the dream of many people. In this sense, the job interview usually represents the most awaited moment of a selection process and an important step towards working in roxinho. After all, it is at this stage that the recruiter assesses whether you are the perfect person to fill the position. In this text, we’ll talk about some tips on how to do well in the Nubank job interview, given by Cristina Junqueira, co-founder of fintech.

You’ll likely like it too:

WOW book: Nubank reinvents checks and offers various discounts

Nubank Ultraviolet or XP Visa Infinite: which is the best card?

With an eye on retail, Nubank launches new QR Code for PJ clients

Job interview: Cristina Junqueira, founder of Nubank, gives tips for getting approved

According to Cristina, there are some do’s and don’ts in a Nubank interview. For her, the key to success is preparation. Being well prepared will also make you more secure, and that makes all the difference. In addition, there are some important points, such as getting there beforehand, being polite and kind to everyone you meet and bringing good energy to the environment.

Another important thing is to show interest in the vacancy. That is, that you are willing or willing to work hard and learn new things. During the interview on Nubank, it is also worth telling about your life experience, talking about what might be interesting for the position.

Live from SCD

Finally, according to Cristina Junqueira, the rule is to do your homework. Research everything you can know about Nubank; enter the website and read all the institutional content that is available about the company.

“In the case of Nubank, for example, I tell people to devour the content they have on our website, but also on our LinkedIn profile and, of course, on our blog. This is always a great source to find articles that tell the company’s history, how it works, about culture and even how the selection processes work,” he said.

Finally, among the worst mistakes that can be made, Cristina cites not doing your homework and researching more information about the company and, secondly, lying. So be honest about who you are and your skills. If it’s going to work, it will. Good luck!

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Nubank blog.