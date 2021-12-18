Cruzeiro: closed voting that may allow trading of up to 90% of shares

Ended at 20:30 this Friday (17), the vote to change the bylaws of Cruzeiro that allows an increase in the percentage of alienation, to transform the club into Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF). The calculation will begin shortly and the expectation is that directors and partners will allow the increase to up to 90% of the trading of star shares. If the change is enshrined, it is estimated that the potential investor can inject up to R$ 500 million into the SAF.

The general meeting was held in the Barro Preto gymnasium and was attended by around a thousand fans, who demanded that the councilors and members approve the change, so that Cruzeiro could reorganize itself administratively and financially.

“SAF is a path of no return. Cruzeiro took the lead, being the first club to approve and make it official. With external investment, we are going to start on the path of victories that we have always had. There is no other option. It will be a watershed to shine again, to be the Cruise again. Let’s quickly get back on the path of victories”, projects counselor Alexandre Faria.

