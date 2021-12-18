Cruzeiro repudiates confusion with Réver, from Atlético-MG, at airport: “Despicable and indefensible” | cruise

– Assault against a child, when confirmed, whoever the perpetrator is, whatever club the child was attacked by – and obviously even if it has nothing to do with football – it will be an aggression and, therefore, despicable and indefensible.

Cruzeiro, which has already contacted the family, spoke about the case because the reports in the police report show that the confusion had started because the boy, when taking a picture with the defender, had made the number. six with the fingers, in allusion to the Raposa rout over Atlético-MG by 6-1, in 2011. Réver was on the field for the team alvinegro.

1 of 2 Réver is restrained by security in the lobby of Belo Horizonte International Airport — Photo: Reproduction/Internet Rever is restrained by security in the lobby of Belo Horizonte International Airport — Photo: Reproduction/Internet

Earlier, Rodrigo Moreira, director of marketing and innovation at Cruzeiro published a publication talking about a manager being mocked at the airport. On social networks, there are videos of President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues being provoked by athletics on and off the plane.

One of the fans filmed the president as he and a few others teased. In the videos (watch below), Sérgio appeared quietly, looking only at his own computer.

– And that’s the only way for the president to go up – he said, at one point.

Cruzeiro’s President is the target of mockery by Athletes during the flight

Corners from the stands, in provocation to Cruzeiro, were also sung by the Atleticans on the plane.

Atlético’s defender was at the airport that Thursday night, waiting for the flight to Porto Alegre, when he got involved in the mess with his family. Videos posted on social media show the player, shirtless, being held back by security guards in the lobby (watch below).

Other images, recorded by people passing by, bring Réver, alongside his family, being taken to the Airport’s Integrated Public Security Center in order to provide clarification.

Réver, defender of Atlético-MG, gets involved in confusion at Confins airport

According to the police report, the family had asked Réver to take a photo and a 13-year-old teenager made the allusion gesture to the 6×1 with his hands during the photo.

The bo also informs that Réver would have called the minor a “slut and a vagabond” and the child’s father took on the pain by attacking the player. The mother, trying to break up the fight, was pushed by Rever and ended up falling on top of a convenience shelf. Rever also said that that gesture (6×1) “offended him very much”. The version of the involved family recorded in the bulletin is that the boy made the double sign with his hand.

Also according to the document that the ge had access, Airport security quickly sorted the mess.