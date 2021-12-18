Cruzeiro takes a stand and condemns the aggression of Réver, from Atlético-MG, against his young fan: “Desprezível”

Credit: Reproduction

On Thursday night (16), the defender To review, from Atlético-MG, got into trouble with a young fan of cruise at Confins International Airport, in Belo Horizonte.

According to witnesses, the young 12-year-old from Cruzeiro provoked the Galo player by mentioning Raposa’s 6-1 rout at the 2011 Brasileirão. And this angered Réver, who would have pushed the boy and called him to fight.

In the videos circulated on social media, you can hear a person saying “you can’t touch my son”.

THE cruise took a stand on the confusion and posted a disclaimer on Twitter:

“Aggression against a child, when confirmed, whoever the perpetrator, whatever club the child was attacked – and obviously even if it has nothing to do with football – will be an aggression and, therefore, despicable and indefensible”, said the club .

Next, Cruzeiro made another post, provoking Réver, making a little change with his name and putting in the goals of the rout by 6-1 in 2011.

A little earlier, Atlético-MG also gave its opinion on the case:

“On the episodes involving defender Réver, released today by the press, Rooster says he’s closed with his captain! The aggressions and insults leveled at him were not directed at the athlete, but at the entire Athletic Mass”.

“Rever was leaving for his vacation, in the company of his wife and children, when he was confronted by opposing fans. Atlético admire the diversity of opinions, but not the disrespect. We are together, captain! Assaulted Rever, assaulted Massa!”

