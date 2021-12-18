Cruzeiro talks about ‘despicable and indefensible aggression’ after a riot involving Atlético-MG’s Réver at an airport

Réver, from Atlético-MG, got involved in a mess with a child at the Belo Horizonte airport

after the Defender Réver, from Atlético-MG, gets into trouble with a young Cruzeiro fan this Friday (17th), at Belo Horizonte airport, Fox demonstrated on its social networks.

Without citing Réver or the Rooster, but clearly referring to the case, the celestial team said that any aggression committed against a child is “despicable and indefensible”.

“Aggression against a child, when confirmed, whoever the perpetrator, whatever club the child is attacked – and obviously even if it has nothing to do with football – will be an aggression and, therefore, despicable and indefensible”, posted the club .

The confusion would have started when a child who was taking a picture with Réver made a gesture alluding to the 6-1 suffered by the Atlético-MG against the arch-rival cruise, at the 2011 Brazilian Championship.

Angry, the defender would have charged the boy and clashed with the child’s father.

Accompanied by his family, the veteran player was at the airport to take a vacation trip after the recent Brazilian Championship and Copa do Brasil titles. A video recorded by a person at the scene shows the shirtless defender being contained in the airport lounge.

On its social networks, Atlético defended the athlete, saying that Réver was “affronted by opposing fans”.

“On the episodes involving defender Réver, released today by the press, Rooster says he is closed with his captain! The attacks and insults against him were not directed at the athlete, but at the entire Athletic Mass”, he says post published in twitter.

“Réver was on his way to vacation, in the company of his wife and children, when he was confronted by opposing fans. Atlético admired the diversity of opinions, but not the disrespect. We’re together, captain! !”, completed the club.