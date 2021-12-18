Cryptos today: Bitcoin goes to US$ 47,000 and Ethereum loses US$ 4,000 with interest increase in Europe

After the rally following the announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) which confirmed expectations of a reduction in economic stimuli and an increase in interest rates in the United States in 2022, cryptocurrencies fall again this Friday (17th) amid the immediate increase interest rate in the UK.

The Bank of England (BOE), anticipating an expected measure for next year, decided to raise interest rates by 150%, raising the base interest rate of the British economy from 0.1% to 0.25% . The change directly impacted risky assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which are down 3.4% and 3.9% today, respectively.

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“Bitcoin and [Big Tech] are being punished today as investors reallocate some of their most profitable risk bets,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. “The cryptocurrency sector is undergoing a major repositioning and this is leading to some unwanted sales pressure, but medium and long-term prospects remain firm,” he pointed out.

In terms of graphical analysis, experts see positive signs in Bitcoin that make room for a possible jump to US$ 55,000 in the short term. However, if the news continues to disfavor risky assets, it is possible to see a seesaw in the last two weeks of the year. For now, the assessment is that the cryptocurrency needs to hold the level of US$46,000, considered an important long-term support.

Some smaller cryptocurrencies, however, show strong detachment from traditional markets and rise in double digits this morning, in the case of Arweave (AR), focused on cloud storage via blockchain, which jumps 13%.

Convex Finance (CVX), a software that offers yields in cryptocurrencies, advances 10.8% after releasing deposits in ETH yesterday. According to the DeFi Llama portal, in a short time of life, the protocol has already accumulated US$ 15.96 billion invested and occupies the third position among all decentralized finance projects (DeFi).

Yield products that run on smart contracts, without the intermediation of central entities, tend to gain strength in times of low markets. However, investors should be aware: in 2021, scammers stole US$ 2.8 billion by deceiving investors in this type of solution, considered to be high risk.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:00 am:

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $47,184.74 -3.4% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,887.16 -3.9% Binance Coin (BNB) $529.66 -1.4% Solana (SOL) $178.32 -2.0% Cardano (ADA) $1.25 -4.07%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Arweave (AR) $49.37 +13% Convex Finance (CVX) $33.32 +10.8% Celo (CELO) $3.88 +9.1% Waves US$ 18.12 +6.5% OKB (OKB) $32.96 +5.2%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Elrond (EGLD) $268.58 -15.6% Near (NEAR) $8.90 -8.3% Internet Computer (ICP) $24.27 -7.5% Stacks (STX) $2.17 -7.2% THORChain (RUNE) $6.42 -7.0%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 52.98 -2.43% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 65.69 -1.95% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 68.62 -0.90% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 17.38 -3.22% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 16.97 +0.41%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (17):

Cryptocurrency scams grow 81% in 2021 and divert $7.7 billion

Cryptocurrency users had an estimated loss of US$7.7 billion caused by different scams in 2021, points out a new report by Chainalysis, an intelligence company specializing in blockchain, released yesterday (16).

The amount is 81% higher than last year’s, but loses to 2019, when nearly $10 billion in cryptocurrencies were fraudulently transferred to criminals’ wallets.

A Russian-origin company called Finiko, accused of being a financial pyramid, was the biggest coup of the year after it vanished with $1.1 billion of victims spread across Eastern Europe.

On the other hand, 2021 was also marked by the rise of the rug-pulling scam, typical of decentralized finance (DeFi) projects. In it, the protocol creator himself, usually anonymous, activates a trigger in the smart contract, transfers the investors’ money to his own wallet, erases all the product’s social networks and disappears from the map.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

According to Chainalysis, this type of scam was responsible for stealing US$2.8 billion from investors who allocated cryptocurrencies in different DeFi staking products.

Russia signals desire to ban investments in cryptocurrencies

The Russian central bank is said to be planning to again ban investment in cryptocurrencies in the country, a practice that was released in 2020 and which moves US$ 5 billion a year – to this day, Russian residents cannot use cryptoactives for payments.

According to Reuters, citing “financial market sources close to the bank”, the government is discussing with “market participants and experts” about a possible total ban on crypto because of growing concern about the impact of Bitcoin and other assets on the financial stability of the bank. parents.

In September, the Russian central bank began delaying transfers to cryptocurrency brokers on the grounds of protecting consumers from “emotional” purchases of digital assets.

“The situation in developed market countries is increasingly similar to the so-called parallel financial system,” said the first deputy governor of the Central Bank, Ksenia Yudaeva, at the time.

Adidas launches collection of NFTs that include real pieces

Adidas launches this Friday (17) a new collection of NFTs that give buyers the right to exclusive clothing, access to virtual experiences and the power to influence the company’s digital products for 2022.

Call of Into the Metaverse (Within the Metaverse), the collection will feature 30,000 NFTs sold for 0.2 ETH, or about $768 at today’s price. The design of the digital items will only be known throughout the day.

The launch comes a few weeks after an Adidas metaverse ad campaign. The company launched digital tokens, purchased an NFT from the Bored Ape collection, and announced a partnership with The Sandbox (SAND), suggesting it could use the platform to launch an online store.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

(With Wall Street Journal)

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related