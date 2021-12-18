Curry puts on one more show, decides in the end, and Golden State Warriors defeats Boston Celtics

Curry had another phenomenal performance, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics away.

It’s routine: if there’s a victory for the Golden State Warriors, has Stephen Curry’s show. This Friday was no different. under the baton of the shirt 30, which scored 30 points and converted 5 balls out of 3, the team won the Boston Celtics, away from home, from 111 to 107.

Curry started the match with his foot on the accelerator and didn’t even give Boston time to assimilate the blows. With an almost perfect partial, the point guard finished the first quarter with 16 points and the Warriors were winning 34-26.

In the second period, the shirt 30 calmed down, but Wiggins, who finished with 27 points, took the reins and the Warriors got to 20 in front and went to half-time with a lead of 14 points.

In the third quarter, however, the Celtics had an inspired Jayson Tatum. The 0 shirt entered the match for good – there were 27 points in total for the star – and Boston made the difference to the last quarter in just one point.

In the final period, however, Stephen Curry’s star returned to shine and the Warriors managed an 8-0 run, which left the advantage by 10 and the game controlled.

In the final stretch, the Celtics touched, but the Warriors had a fundamental ball from Curry and confirmed their 24th victory of the season, with only 5 losses. The Celtics now have a 14–15 campaign.