CVI Soft Drinks is sold to Coca-Cola FEMSA – Economy

Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world in terms of sales volume, formalized this Friday, through its Brazilian subsidiary Spal Industria Brasileira de Bebidas S/A, an agreement to acquire 100% of the CVI Refrigerantes Ltda., a bottler in Rio Grande do Sul. With the acquisition, Coca-Cola FEMSA’s share in the volume of the Coca-Cola Brazil system will increase from 50% to 52%.

The press office of FEMSA did not inform, however, the value of the sale. Currently, CVI Refrigerantes has a factory located in Santa Maria and three distribution centers that supply 13,500 points of sale, impacting 2.8 million local consumers.

– The acquisition of CVI Refrigerantes is very important for the growth of Coca-Cola FEMSA’s business in Brazil. With it, we will cover all of Rio Grande do Sul, strengthening our presence in the South region, which is strategic for the business and consolidating our leadership position in the country – says Ian Craig, CEO of Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil, in a forwarded note the press.

The agreement is subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), a usual condition in this type of contract.

– Coca-Cola FEMSA’s interest in our operation confirms the belief in the importance of our region and in the value and capabilities of our professionals. In addition, with the investments we made in the factory in an expansion process, this unit will probably expand its service to consumers in the western region of the state. We are convinced that the city benefits from the arrival of this great group, just as they gain from embracing such a valuable team and community – says Emerson Vontobel, CEO of CVI Refrigerantes.

THE Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB de CV is the world’s largest bottler of Coca-Cola products by sales volume. The company produces and distributes beverages under the trademarks of The Coca-Cola Company, offering a broad portfolio of 129 brands to more than 265 million consumers. With more than 80,000 employees, a company markets and sells approximately 3.3 billion unit boxes per year through nearly 2 million points of sale.

Operating in 49 manufacturing units and 268 distribution centers, Coca-Cola FEMSA is committed to generating economic, social and environmental value for all stakeholders in its value chain. The company is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the S&P/BMV Mexico ESG total Index, among others. Its operations cover territories in Mexico, Brazil – where it has been operating for 18 years – Guatemala, Colombia and Argentina and, at the national level, in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay and Venezuela, through the investment in KOF Venezuela.

CVI Refrigerantes is a company of Companhia Vontobel de Investimentos that produces, sells and distributes products from The Coca-Cola Company, Heineken, Monster and Leão Alimentos e Bebidas lines. Founded in 1977, it has a factory in Santa Maria (RS), distribution centers in Passo Fundo and Vale do Rio Pardo and transit points (responsible exclusively for product distribution) in Bagé and Santana do Livramento.

Currently, the company has the capacity to produce 400 million liters of beverages per year, present daily on the table of Gaucho consumers in the Center, West Frontier and Middle Plateau regions.