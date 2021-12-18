Datafolha: 70% say that Alckmin as vice does not change the chance of voting for Lula





the disaffiliation of Geraldo Alckmin of the PSDB, this week, made sectors of the PT and PSB see closer the achievement of the plate between squid and the now former toucan in the 2022 elections. Voting intention polls continue to try to measure the impact of the possible alliance.

A Datafolha survey released this Friday, the 17th, shows that for 70% of voters, the negotiation for Alckmin to be the vice president on Lula’s ticket does not alter the chance of voting for the PT.

16% said the association with Alckmin would increase the possibility of voting for Lula, while 11% said the former São Paulo governor would reduce the chance of pressing 13 at the polls in 2022.

It is noteworthy, however, that only 32% of those interviewed said they had heard of the negotiation between Lula and Alckmin. Of these, only 12% consider themselves well-informed on the subject.

According to Datafolha, among those who declared a vote for Lula, 24% said that the ticket would reinforce their intention, while 9% classified themselves as unmotivated. Voters for other candidates also assessed how the potential ticket could influence them:

Bolsonaro Voters: 4% say it would increase the chance of voting for Lula; to 9%, it would decrease

Moro Voters: 12% say it would increase the chance; to 9%, it would decrease

Ciro Gomes's voters: 13% say it would increase the chance; to 16%, it would decrease.

Voters for João Doria: 21% say it would increase the chance; to 9%, it would decrease

Datafolha interviewed 3,666 people in person in 181 cities across the country between December 13th and 16th. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.