Denialist wears G-string against Covid and gets kicked out of flight | last second

A Florida (USA) resident was kicked off a United Airlines flight for wearing a G-string as an anti-Covid mask to protest the US airline’s mandatory anti-coronavirus protection order, following federal protocol.

The passenger, 38-year-old Adam Jenne, told NBC2 that he believed it complied with the airline’s mask mandate as, in his opinion, the G-string properly covered his nose and mouth on the flight from December 15th between Fort. Lauderdale and Washington, DC

The airline staff, however, disagreed, and took him off the flight.

“This is all theater,” protested the denial, who wore an anti-President Joe Biden shirt.

Jenne, who compared herself to civil rights icon and pioneer Rosa Parks, said she had worn a loincloth as a mask on several previous flights, with mixed responses from crew members.

“Everything else that created change in this country started with the common people. Rosa Parks wasn’t famous. She changed the course of history,” Jenne told WBBH.

Adam said he will not abandon the protest and hopes that another company will treat him with a better sense of humor. He is banned from flying on United until his case is reviewed.