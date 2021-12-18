Denis Abrahão exposes behind the scenes about the future of the forward in the team for the next season and emphasizes: “Search for alternative”

Grêmio is in the process of reformulating the team after consolidating the relegation to Serie B of Brazilian championship, and has been analyzing the athletes of the cast carefully. The club’s board should analyze who should remain on the team for the next season. Earlier this week, the club published the departure of Rafinha, cortez and Diego Souza.

The prediction is that the others will leave the team before the start of the next season. One of them is the center forward Miguel Borja, which came borrowed from palm trees. If Immortal is interested in hiring the player, it will have to pay a significant amount. According to information from the site ‘UOL‘, the board will have to spend 2.5 million dollars, about BRL 14.2 million in the current quote.

Like drawdown for the second year of the competition, the financial life of the team became more delicate and the amount requested by the center forward is considered high by the club. The Grêmio board’s objective is not to prolong the debate with the palm trees and look for an alternative on the market for the next season.

Miguel Borja played seven games this season for Immortal, scoring four goals. The last national title won by the player was the Brazilian Championship in 2018, while playing for Palmeiras. And the last title won was the Colombia Superliga in 2020, by the Junior Barranquilla.