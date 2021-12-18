DF confirms two more cases of the omicron variant

posted on 12/17/2021 1:51 PM / updated on 12/17/2021 1:58 PM



(credit: Getty Images)

The Health Department of the Federal District identified, this Friday (17/12), two more positive cases of the omicron variant of covid-19. A couple of travelers arrived in Brasília on Monday (14/12), on a direct flight from Cancún to the federal capital. The two entered the DF with a negative test, but the woman underwent another test, still on Monday (13/12), and the result was positive.

The Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance-DF (Cievs-DF) was contacted by the travelers and collected the PCR test from the two. The samples were sequenced by the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen-DF) and the result was only released this Friday (12/17). The samples sequenced by were sent to Instituto Adolfo Lutz, a reference by the Ministry of Health, for validation. The man, aged between 20 and 29 years, and the woman, aged 30 to 39, have mild symptoms and remain in isolation. Both are vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer.

The Cievs-DF awaits the list, to be forwarded by the Ministry of Health, of people who were on the same flight to monitor those who sat next to the two travelers. With that, the DF already has two more cases of the new variant. The first two patients came from Africa and are now cured.

Another international flight traveler coming from Canada, after connecting in Panama, tested positive for covid-19 this Friday and Saúde is investigating whether the infection is from the omicron.