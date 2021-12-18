Did not get a loan from Caixa Tem? Know the reasons for rejection

The Caixa Tem application was created in 2020 to pay beneficiaries of Emergency Assistance. However, over time, the app underwent some updates to release more functions for users, including borrowing.

Caixa Tem releases loans from R$300 to R$1,000 in up to 24 installments, with interest of 3.99% per month. “We will be able to increase this credit and reduce interest rates. Today, what Caixa is doing has never been done”, said Pedro Guimarães, president of Caixa Econômica Federal at the time.

Users who wish to apply for a loan must update their registration in the “Update your registration” icon and send a scanned document and a face photo for analysis, which will be carried out within ten days.

However, even after their date arrived, many clients did not have the function released or approved. This is because everyThe institution that offers credit modalities performs analyzes to understand the profile of applicants and define the conditions of the loan application. Thus, applicants for personal credit and microcredit undergo analysis before the amount is released.

Generally, credit and score analyzes are performed so that certain characteristics are defined, such as:

Amount requested for loan;

Deadline to pay off the debt;

Interest rate and other costs charged on credit.

This analysis seeks to understand in detail the profile of the Caixa Tem loan applicant and, for this reason, data is requested, such as:

Income;

Age;

Number of dependents;

Profession;

Schooling degree.

Another factor that is taken into account is the score of the score, which is evaluated as follows:

Below 300 points, the client has a high risk of default;

From 300 to 700, the default risk is medium.

The box made available in your site information on the possibility of increasing the previously offered limit.

The bank informs that “the amounts released for loan are based on information from the customer’s current registration and financial history at the time of credit assessment”. And he warns that the user must “evaluate if the value is useful to him and if the installments fit in his budget, using the value released at this moment”.

Therefore, if you are not satisfied with the released limit, it is worth checking your score and financial pending items on credit protection websites, such as SPC and Serasa.

