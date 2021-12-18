Digital Legacy: How to Set a Contact as an iPhone Heir

Digital Legacy is an Apple program that allows users to choose heirs to access data stored on iCloud after their death. The function is available to anyone who has an Apple ID set up on iPhones with iOS 15.2 or higher.

How Digital Legacy on the iPhone Works

Although we know that this is a sensitive topic, the Digital Legacy is a very useful way to ensure that important data on your account is not lost after your death, mainly due to the almost universal need for authentication of access to personal information by passwords. and encryptions.

In other words, this feature is a safe way to transmit information after your death — such as photos, documents and notes — to loved ones and people. This eliminates the need to share your password and access to your iCloud account with someone else. In addition, Apple ensures that it follows strict security practices, requesting a death certificate and reviewing the authentication of the order before granting access.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Choose a loved one as heir to your account through Legado Digital (Photo: Lucas Wetten)

There is no need for people chosen to access your account to have an Apple ID. After filing a claim with Apple, there is a limited period of three years until all data is deleted. Furthermore, all your data can be downloaded, copied and erased by the heirs.

What data are made available to heirs

1. Accessible data

Heir contacts will be able to access most of their information stored on iCloud. Note that a backup can be installed on any iPhone or iPad and some data can be accessed by Mac. See the complete list below:

Photos Grades Contacts Messages Sticky notes Calendar Events Files stored on iCloud Drive iCloud backup call history Safari Favorites List and Reading List Health Information

2. Inaccessible data

Although the whitelist is extensive, some of your data cannot be accessed by anyone — even people who have been designated as heirs. Check out the list:

iCloud keys, Safari passwords and credit card details Apple Pay Registered Cards Movies, music, books and subscriptions made by the account owner

How to add an heir to Digital Legacy

Adding people to become heirs to your account is a very simple process. Remember, before starting, that your iPhone or iPad must be up to date with iOS/iPad version 15.2 and later. Below, see our step-by-step instructions to proceed with the task on your device:

Open the Settings app. Then tap your name and go to “Password & Security”;

Enter your Apple device settings to add an heir to your account (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim) Tap “Heir Contact” and then “Add Legacy Contact”;

Add a Legacy Contact on iPhone (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim) Keep tapping on “Add Legacy Contact”, for this you will need to perform biometric authentication on the device. Then select people from Home Sharing or your address book;

Send the access key to your account as heir to a contact via Legado Digital (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim) Tap “Continue” after choosing a person. Finally, choose whether you want to send a message to share the access key to your account or whether you want to print a copy.

When sending the message, the heir person’s device will store the passkey in the Apple ID settings. If the device is not up to date, she will only have access to the key in her inbox. Consider printing a copy of your account access key if the person you choose does not have a device or Apple ID.

If you regret the choice you made and want to remove a person as an heir to your Digital Legacy, just go back to the “Heir Contact” section, tap on the corresponding name and select the “Remove Contact” option.

How to Request Legacy Data

If you were elected as the heir of an account of a deceased person, you can request access to the data through an updated Apple device or through the website digital-legacy.apple.com.

Make sure you have the access key in hand and the death certificate of the person who added you to the Legacy. To make the request by iPhone or iPad, follow the steps below:

Open the Settings app. Then tap your name and go to “Password & Security”; Tap “Heir Contact” and follow the instructions to add the deceased person’s death certificate.

After all steps are complete, Apple may contact you via email to request more information. Once the request is approved, an Apple ID will be sent to your email with the holder’s account access data. Once you receive it, you can determine a unique password and configure two-factor authentication.

Once you have made all the adjustments, you will be able to access the heir contact Apple ID via the website icloud.com or launch it on an Apple device as usual — just as you would with your personal account. Furthermore, the original account of the holder is deleted by the company and all Activation Blocks are removed from the devices.

It is important that you talk to your friends and loved ones about this topic that is so pertinent, albeit morbid. Determining that other people take care of your data is one way to protect the legacy built in the digital world.