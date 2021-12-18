Diogo Nogueira declares to Paolla Oliveira: “Wonderful to live this love”

One of the hottest couples on social media, continues to make fans and followers happy on the Internet. This time, Diogo Nogueira made a declaration of love to his girlfriend, the actress Paolla Oliveira, during an interview with Revista Veja.

In conversation with the publication, the samba singer talked about the song Flor de Caña, which he wrote in honor of the actress and raved about it.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“Wonderful to live this love”

“Everyone wants to marry us, they even published it until she was pregnant. It’s been wonderful to live this love. Life is so light with her, so cool, so delicious, that I think it’s explicit for everyone. There’s no pose”, he said in the chat.

Diogo also told if he started to like soap operas more. “Worst than I ever liked. Now, I’m also very interested in seeing how actors build the character. She is in a new job and I follow this process. We watch movies together, she asks me for advice, we change all the time”, celebrated.

Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

intimate details

Recently, Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira granted an interview to Fantástico and revealed intimate details of their relationship. The actress said that the two do not live together.

“No. If when we are together we don’t live a more intense life, close. In a little while, it’s a show on one side, a soap opera on the other. So, it’s all close. Almost a toothbrush together”, said.

SEE ALSO: Fernanda Keulla reveals that she has already spent all the BBB 13 award