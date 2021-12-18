Discover the real meaning of devil emoji on WhatsApp

The great WhatsApp allows us conversations not only by text. But also, by images, videos, stickers and emojis. By the way, who doesn’t have fun with these little animals and their faces? Well, but do you know the real meaning of them, especially the devil emoji?

If our inquiry gave a “boom” in your mind, know that this character really does not make much sense, neither head nor head. After all, where have you ever seen a little purple devil, one smiling and one angry?

Enough of beating around the bush, let’s kill your curiosity. According to some experts, this little devil emoji has something to do with Halloween. Thus, it is as if the smiling were the “tricks” and the angry the “tricks”. Good, but keep in mind that this is not the rule! Therefore, the emoji can refer to something more sexual, devilish behavior, anger and annoyance.

It is important to remember that WhatsApp has more than 1,500 emojis, and that each one of them represents different feelings, emotions or moods. But also, this famous form of communication has been around since the time of MSN, who doesn’t remember emoticons? It was even possible to access them via the computer keyboard, good times, right?…

