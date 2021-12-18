discovered planet that shouldn’t exist

Matheus Manente Yesterday 4 min

The apparent rings around the Centauri b binary system and its planet are artifacts of the instrument used to block light from host stars. (images: ESO / Janson et al. / L. Sidewalk)

The planet b Centauri b shouldn’t exist, but the image above confirms the opposite. obtained by Very Large Telescope from ESO, located in Chile, the image shows a star system composed of two super massive stars that orbit each other, located at 325 light years of us.

It is a gas giant planet orbiting its stars at a distance of approximately 560 times that from Earth to Sun. Despite being a gas giant like Saturn, the apparent rings around the planet are not real rings, just image errors.

The mass of the planet is about 11 times larger than that of Jupiter – so massive that he barely became a star. Objects with masses only slightly larger start nuclear mergers inside and are classified as stars of the type brown dwarf.

Although the planet is impressive, the two host stars that make this system truly unlike any other we’ve seen. This shocked scientists and revealed that there’s a lot we don’t know about the formation of planets in the universe.

What makes b Centauri b a unique system that defies science?

It turns out that the binary stars in this system have an estimated combined mass of up to 10 times that of the sun. That might not sound like much, but it’s the double the mass in any other star system known to host a planet.

Stars of this type (called Spectral Type B) they are extremely hot and emit so much ultraviolet radiation and x-rays that, in theory, they should interrupt the planet formation process around you.

According to Dr. Markus Janson of Stockholm University, in Sweden, find a planet in this binary system completely changes what we know about the formation of massive stars in the universe.

In other words: The discovery raises the possibility that b Centauri b graduated through a process different than conventional theory predicts. The study authors assume that the planet was the result of an accretion disk of its own, with a cloud of gas big enough to collapse under its own weight, transforming itself into a planet.

We’ve always had a very centered view of our own solar system (…) this discovery adds another exciting chapter to this story, this time for massive stars – Matthias Samland, astronomer.

like stars of this type were never the focus of the search by exoplanets, astronomers now have reason to believe that they exist. many other planets like b Centauri b in the universe, which have simply been overlooked by our research.

If this hypothesis is correct, we will be able to give one more step in understanding how planetary systems form – And perhaps unraveling some of the mysteries of our own planet in the process.