Doctor and patient: Maria Paula Curado lives both sides of medicine – Health

Maria Paula Curado fights all her life for her voice. For the respect for her training as a head and neck surgeon, and for her origin, Goiânia. For the female representation in Brazilian surgery. For more cancer statistics in the world, in the years at the head of this department at the World Health Organization (WHO) and currently as head of this area at the AC Camargo Cancer Center, in São Paulo. By patient participation oncological in decisions about the body itself. And even for the vocal chords in fact, in cases of cancer.

“My master’s thesis was about patient choice. What is the right to decide about your body? If there was the possibility of radiotherapy, with a chance to have a voice, why take out the vocal cords?”, asks Maria Paula, herself diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare type of cancer, since 2015. “The patient has little ear . People already have the decision. My doctors are great, I feel very comfortable, but if I wasn’t a doctor, I wouldn’t say ‘I won’t do this’.”

The doctor did residency in cancer surgery and specialized in head and neck. “In the class, 90% were men. When I arrived in São Paulo, people asked me if I had a medical course in Goiânia. It was very difficult for people to understand how I managed to pass a competition here. They made several bets that I wouldn’t last a month.”

Her work in the area led to her being elected the first president of the Brazilian Society of Head and Neck Surgery. At the time, in the mid-1990s, it managed to remove congresses from the Rio-São Paulo axis. “In the end, we have to show capacity. The role of women in society was very difficult, and especially in surgery 25 years, 30 years ago.”

Often, he had to operate only with the help of nurses. “Once my boss asked a Belgian to help me, I said ‘cut’, and he didn’t cut. I had to solve it myself”, recalls the episode that took place in the early 1980s, when she was working at Memorial Hospital, a reference in cancer in New York.

Dedicated to Cancer Statistics

Maria Paula never shied away from a challenge. In 1985, he got support from the WHO to establish a follow-up in Goiania of statistics on all types of cancer. “It is the only city in the country that maintains this until today. Most start and stop. I’m happy to have a little portrait there. It is very important to monitor the distribution of cancer, the type, the age group, to develop public health policies”, explains the doctor. “By coincidence, this was a year before Chernobyl and two years before the accident with cesium in Goiânia.”

From then onwards, he was at the forefront of large areas related to knowledge of the disease. In the early 2000s, she was elected representative of Latin America at the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC – International Agency for Research on Cancer), linked to the WHO. From 2006, he worked for ten years in France at the WHO, as head of the department responsible for the registration of cancer in the world. “I was the first author in Latin America. And, if you don’t publish, the region has no visibility”, he says.

In 2015, she was invited to develop this work in São Paulo. Since then, he has been head of the Cancer Epidemiology and Statistics Group (Geecan), at the AC Camargo International Research Center (Cipe).

disease diagnosis

In the same year, he had the news of multiple myeloma. “I felt a pain in my back and mentioned it to a friend. He took me for an MRI and discovered the disease.” In July 2015, he had his first bone marrow transplant. He was fine and continued to monitor his health. During the pandemic, the tumor reappeared. “I had chemotherapy and another transplant in April of this year.”

He continued taking care of himself and working at the same time. “My dream is to create an epidemiology group in Brazil. We have a lot of good research. Cancer is already the second leading cause of death in the country; first, is cardiovascular. AC Camargo alone can’t handle it. We have to work with universities.”

According to her, it is necessary to have a comprehensive record of the disease. “We need to have real health information. It’s not just topography and morphology. Must have molecular biomarker. For example, in breast cancer, we know that black women do not respond to a type of treatment. Having more information is to improve the chances of these patients surviving”, he says.

The son, Guilherme, 26 years old, says that she “is wanting to save the world”, says the doctor. “I might not be able to, but I’ll try”, he replies. The willingness to listen to those who experience the problem, as a patient or doctor, she maintains. Everyone can collaborate, even without being an expert on the subject, argues Maria Paula. “In a survey with the Northeast, I discovered that it was useless to send the questions in writing, because those people couldn’t read. It had to be audio. We think that everyone is the same, but it’s not like that”, he says.

In our phone chat, interrupted by the coming and going of memories of her extensive career as a surgeon and researcher, she tells me a sentence that sums up her story: “My concern has always been the voice, having a voice.”